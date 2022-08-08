ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DBS7_0h9X9aPL00

City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue 02:42

MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold.

On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue.

Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county.

"We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have to take care of all of the homeless without any help or without more help from Miami-Dade County," says Suarez.

According to the Homeless Trust, more than half of the people experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County live in the city of Miami.

"Often times people who are arrested throughout Miami-Dade County are released within the city of Miami.  That's something that we think is exasperating the homeless problem," he says.

Mayor Suarez and Commissioner Carollo are calling on the county to match the funding the city puts towards solving homelessness and to make more beds available.

"When the city attempted in a humane way to take these people off the streets, so they don't have to be in the elements, we've called the homeless shelter and there are no beds left.  So, we're stuck with having to have people in the streets," says Carollo.

Carollo says they want to work with the county to solve these issues quickly.  Mayor Daniella Levine Cava releasing this statement, reading in part, "It's essential that we do all we can to solve homelessness with care and compassion.  We are committed to working alongside our partners."

"The one site that's been approved is Virginia Key.  But the commission also asked the manager to bring additional sites that they could look at in other parts both inside and outside the city," says Carollo.

Right now, there are less than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade county.  Suarez says organizations like Camulus House are working to expand their beds and the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery will likely open it's doors in December.

"Which can house up to 200 mental and substance abuse beds in our system," he adds.

The plan to delay building tiny homes on Virginia Key will be presented to commissioners and ultimately, they'll have the final say.

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’

‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
State
Virginia State
Miami-dade County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
PLANetizen

Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward

According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
tamaractalk.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal

Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Carollo
CBS Miami

Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction

Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up.  It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted.  There are over 200 homesites that residents rent. Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment. Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move. "It's very sad because not only did we live...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Beautification project restores Northwest Miami-Dade park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida park has now been repaired and restored. Miami-Dade Police Officers painted and planted gardens at Rocky Creek Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday. It’s all part of a beautification project that was organized alongside county officials to bring the park back to life...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios

Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#City Limits#Homeless Shelter#Mental Health#Substance Abuse#The Homeless Trust
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?

When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine

Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WMBB

Attorneys investigating fraud in Miami condo collapse settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorneys handling a $1.1 billion settlement for victims in the deadly collapse of a Miami condo say the settlement fund is inundated with fraudulent victims. A court filing written by Michael Goldberg, one of the attorneys in the case, identified 458 “presumptively fraudulent” claimants out of 740 claims. The […]
WSB Radio

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
75K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy