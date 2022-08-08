ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown

After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for forward Sam Gagner

The 2007 NHL Draft ended up bringing many superstars into the league, most namely Patrick Kane, Max Pacioretty, P.K. Subban, Ryan McDonagh, and others, but one forgotten name from that class is Sam Gagner. After a 15-year NHL career that’s included 967 games and 505 points, the journeyman forward finds himself without a team for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
AthlonSports.com

Lions Make Official Decision On First-Round Pick Jameson Williams For Week 1

One day, Jameson Williams will take the field for the Detroit Lions. It won't happen in Week 1, though. The Detroit Lions have made the decision to withhold Williams from the season opener, according to a report. Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this...
ESPN

Al Avila fired as vice president, general manager of Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers fired longtime general manager Al Avila on Wednesday as the team struggled mightily in a year in which it guaranteed nearly a quarter-billion dollars in free agency to bolster its efforts to contend. Avila, 64, had spent more than two decades with the organization, including the past...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

