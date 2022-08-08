Read full article on original website
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown
After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
A free-agent profile for forward Sam Gagner
The 2007 NHL Draft ended up bringing many superstars into the league, most namely Patrick Kane, Max Pacioretty, P.K. Subban, Ryan McDonagh, and others, but one forgotten name from that class is Sam Gagner. After a 15-year NHL career that’s included 967 games and 505 points, the journeyman forward finds himself without a team for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
2022 New York Jets win total: Are things really turning around for Gang Green?
The New York Jets have been struggling for years, but perhaps they are on a path back to some degree of relevance this season. That does not mean they are ready to challenge Buffalo in the AFC East but more obvious competitiveness on the field is expected. There are a...
Lions Make Official Decision On First-Round Pick Jameson Williams For Week 1
One day, Jameson Williams will take the field for the Detroit Lions. It won't happen in Week 1, though. The Detroit Lions have made the decision to withhold Williams from the season opener, according to a report. Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this...
Al Avila fired as vice president, general manager of Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers fired longtime general manager Al Avila on Wednesday as the team struggled mightily in a year in which it guaranteed nearly a quarter-billion dollars in free agency to bolster its efforts to contend. Avila, 64, had spent more than two decades with the organization, including the past...
