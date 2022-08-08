Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wclo.com
Janesville man facing OWI charge pleads not guilty
A 39-year-old Janesville man who faces charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, and bail jumping pleads not guilty. Ricardo Moreno was represented by Philip Brehm in Rock County Court afternoon, where a not guilty plea was entered in front of...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
norfolkneradio.com
Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest
Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
Madison police arrest man who allegedly yelled, threw rocks at people
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Tuesday who they said yelled and threw rocks at people. Officers were sent to a bike path near Broom Street and John Nolen Drive just after 9 a.m. after someone called about the 26-year-old. When officers approached him he allegedly clenched his fists and became aggressive. He was arrested and faces...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Woman For Allegedly Selling Narcotics in South Beloit
In May of 2022 the South Beloit Police Department received a complaint of a subject selling illegal narcotics in the South Beloit/Beloit area. An investigation was initiated at that time and the suspect was identified as 43 year old Nicole Musick of Beloit, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department. In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when...
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set bond at $5,000 cash Wednesday for a Middleton man accused of fleeing law enforcement in three counties in a vehicle he allegedly stole from a woman at a Madison Walmart last week. Keewan Singleton, 34, faces charges of felony eluding and...
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wclo.com
Thieves attempt to steal ATM
Beloit police are investigating an attempted bank heist. Officials say police responded to an alarm at Educators Credit Union on Cranston Road at 2:00 a.m. Thursday. Officers say they found a white cargo van, still running with the doors open, chained to an ATM. The suspects had apparently fled the scene.
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
1011now.com
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was injured Monday night after police said he fought off an attempted burglary. The man was reportedly in the living room of his home in the 500 block of South Randall Avenue when he heard someone enter the home at around 11:10 p.m. Police said he confronted the intruder and the two began to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wclo.com
Man who abandoned child when he fled traffic stop waives preliminary hearing
A 39-year-old Janesville man who was arrested for drunken driving for the seventh time, after leaving a young child behind when he fled a traffic stop on foot, is bound over for trial. Ricardo Moreno appeared in Rock County Court last Wednesday on charges of operating while intoxicated with a...
High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — Joseph Garrison, who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other...
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
wclo.com
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff in Beloit appears in Rock County Court
A 26-year-old Beloit man who was taken into custody peacefully following an hours-long standoff with police last month is bound over for trial. Draylen C. Fair appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday morning on felony charges fleeing and felony bail jumping. Fair waived his right to a preliminary hearing...
wclo.com
Beloit homicide suspect appears in court
The preliminary hearing for a fatal shooting suspect is rescheduled because he doesn’t have an attorney. 26-year-old Daemon Hanna of Beloit is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson. Hanna appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday morning for what was...
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
Comments / 3