Janesville man facing OWI charge pleads not guilty

A 39-year-old Janesville man who faces charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, and bail jumping pleads not guilty. Ricardo Moreno was represented by Philip Brehm in Rock County Court afternoon, where a not guilty plea was entered in front of...
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department. In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when...
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
Thieves attempt to steal ATM

Beloit police are investigating an attempted bank heist. Officials say police responded to an alarm at Educators Credit Union on Cranston Road at 2:00 a.m. Thursday. Officers say they found a white cargo van, still running with the doors open, chained to an ATM. The suspects had apparently fled the scene.
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — Joseph Garrison, who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other...
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff in Beloit appears in Rock County Court

A 26-year-old Beloit man who was taken into custody peacefully following an hours-long standoff with police last month is bound over for trial. Draylen C. Fair appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday morning on felony charges fleeing and felony bail jumping. Fair waived his right to a preliminary hearing...
Beloit homicide suspect appears in court

The preliminary hearing for a fatal shooting suspect is rescheduled because he doesn’t have an attorney. 26-year-old Daemon Hanna of Beloit is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson. Hanna appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday morning for what was...
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
