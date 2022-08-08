ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home

This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

An Anchor to Healing: Brandon Lee, Man of Courage 2023

One might think winning multiple Emmys for your work as a journalist would be the pinnacle of success. But for Phoenix’s Brandon Lee, 42, who is being honored as Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s 2023 Man of Courage, those golden awards might not be as life-defining as you would think.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

What started as back pain ended up being Valley Fever for one Phoenix woman

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is raising awareness about Valley Fever after her case went undiagnosed for months and led to a potentially life-changing surgery. Inside the home of Tiffany Domingo, 48, she smiles as she talks about her paintings hung on her living room walls. That passion to create art is now on pause as she looks to recover from back surgery stemming from Valley Fever, of all things.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
fox10phoenix.com

World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on Tucson’s southwest side left one woman dead Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road. Shortly after 4 a.m.,...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Home warranty questioned after air-conditioning goes out and no help

PHOENIX — It's the heat of the summer and the time of year when we usually start hearing about home warranty issues. Air-conditioning systems break down and homeowners desperately need repairs they can't get through their warranty companies. Betty has a warranty with American Home Shield. When her A/C...
PHOENIX, AZ

