ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tanktransport.com

County Receives First Electric Truck

King County receives first electric truck, a new Kenworth T680E. King County, Wash., received a first look at its new Kenworth T680E electric vehicle at the Kenworth Renton manufacturing plant. The truck is designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck. The T680E has an 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating and estimated 150-mile operating range, depending on application.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood authorizes an additional $8.9 million for CJC

LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 10, 2022 – Lynnwood City Council authorized a bond issuance for the Community Justice Center and Town Square Park, adopted a Clean Streets ordinance, and approved Convention Center usage dates at its Business Meeting Monday, August 8. Before these business items were discussed agenda minutes were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Meters#Delaying#Manufacturing#Pud#Board Of Commissioners#Connect
luxury-houses.net

Gracefully Elegant Estate with Breathtaking Scenic Water Views in Edmonds Listed at $3.333 Million

The Estate in Edmonds is a luxurious home built with utmost fine materials and expert craftsmanship now available for sale. This home located at 7202 Picnic Pl, Edmonds, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 7,539 square feet of living spaces. Call Therasa A. Alston – Windermere R.E. Shoreline (Phone: 206 650-4777) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

Seattle's hot housing market finally cools

The Seattle housing market has been trending upward for years. But just in the last month prices have started to drop, signaling a shift in the market. Seattle Times reporter Heidi Groover gives us the latest on what’s happening with housing costs.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Online Applications for Conceal Carry Licenses Now Available

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced that they now have their Conceal Pistol License Application available online starting August 10, 2022. A transaction fee will be charged to those applying online, however no additional fees will be placed on Chelan County residents as they transition to this new service. Those...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
urbnlivn.com

Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting

Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish

Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Red Flag Warning issued for west slopes of Cascades in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service today issued a red flag warning for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 1,500 feet from 2am on Wednesday, August 10th, to 2am on Thursday, August 11th. Red flag warnings alert to increased risk of fire danger.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy