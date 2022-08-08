Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Nearly 900 days into its closure, the West Seattle Bridge’s reopening date becomes official
It’s the news West Seattle has been waiting for. The West Seattle Bridge will open on September 18, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Project Manager Heather Marx announced Thursday morning. “This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer,” said Marx. “SDOT is...
q13fox.com
King County Executive, city leaders announce solutions for behavioral health system
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a virtual press conference, announcing proposed solutions to the growing demands on the behavioral health system on Thursday. According to a Thursday press release, Executive Constantine will be joined by numerous Seattle city leaders, including Mayor Bruce Harrell and several city...
tanktransport.com
County Receives First Electric Truck
King County receives first electric truck, a new Kenworth T680E. King County, Wash., received a first look at its new Kenworth T680E electric vehicle at the Kenworth Renton manufacturing plant. The truck is designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck. The T680E has an 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating and estimated 150-mile operating range, depending on application.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood authorizes an additional $8.9 million for CJC
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 10, 2022 – Lynnwood City Council authorized a bond issuance for the Community Justice Center and Town Square Park, adopted a Clean Streets ordinance, and approved Convention Center usage dates at its Business Meeting Monday, August 8. Before these business items were discussed agenda minutes were...
luxury-houses.net
Gracefully Elegant Estate with Breathtaking Scenic Water Views in Edmonds Listed at $3.333 Million
The Estate in Edmonds is a luxurious home built with utmost fine materials and expert craftsmanship now available for sale. This home located at 7202 Picnic Pl, Edmonds, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 7,539 square feet of living spaces. Call Therasa A. Alston – Windermere R.E. Shoreline (Phone: 206 650-4777) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Edmonds.
Here's Why Electric Bills May Get More Expensive In Seattle
Seattle City Light adjusted their plans for raising prices over the next few years.
DNR closes Sumas Mountain to vehicles, couldn’t ‘keep up with the scope of the destruction’
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed the area around Sumas Mountain in Whatcom County to cars and other motor vehicles after unsanctioned trails caused environmental damage, garbage dumping, and other public safety issues. “Unsanctioned trails and illegal dumping have been an issue in the Sumas...
KUOW
Seattle's hot housing market finally cools
The Seattle housing market has been trending upward for years. But just in the last month prices have started to drop, signaling a shift in the market. Seattle Times reporter Heidi Groover gives us the latest on what’s happening with housing costs.
kpq.com
Online Applications for Conceal Carry Licenses Now Available
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced that they now have their Conceal Pistol License Application available online starting August 10, 2022. A transaction fee will be charged to those applying online, however no additional fees will be placed on Chelan County residents as they transition to this new service. Those...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
realchangenews.org
Ownership and closure of City Hall Park sparks debate and concern among community activists
Community members called on a Seattle City Council committee to discard or modify a proposal to transfer ownership of City Hall Park to King County, a move that county officials have been formally pushing since the end of 2021. The city and county executives reached a notional agreement to swap...
urbnlivn.com
Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting
Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
3 ways the Seattle housing market has changed in recent months
SEATTLE — It is no secret that real estate is expensive in Seattle. In Washington, the average home price is $627,000 but in King County, the average home price reached $1,078,000 at the beginning of this year. But despite this big obstacle, right now might be a good time...
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing ban in Seattle, pending council decision
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen introduced a law to remove gas-powered leaf blowers for city government by 2025, and for businesses and residents by 2027, in favor of electric ones. “Gas-powered leaf blowers cause air pollution, noise pollution that harms workers who use them as well as the people and...
Snohomish County working to buy Days Inn in Everett to expand shelter space
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County leadership wants to buy a Days Inn in Everett to expand its temporary shelter space. County Executive Dave Somers announced the county would use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the 74-unit facility. The purchase agreement was forwarded to the county...
MyNorthwest.com
Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish
Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
livingsnoqualmie.com
Yearly Warning: Not One but Two Low Flying Jets over the Snoqualmie Valley Signal Start & End of Boeing Classic
This year, the Boeing Classic features not one but two jet flyovers marking the start and end of the tournament. To signal the start of the Boeing Classic PGA Champions Tournament, a Boeing jetliner will fly over the 18th green of The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge golf course on Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m.
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
whatcom-news.com
Red Flag Warning issued for west slopes of Cascades in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service today issued a red flag warning for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 1,500 feet from 2am on Wednesday, August 10th, to 2am on Thursday, August 11th. Red flag warnings alert to increased risk of fire danger.
