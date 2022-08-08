King County receives first electric truck, a new Kenworth T680E. King County, Wash., received a first look at its new Kenworth T680E electric vehicle at the Kenworth Renton manufacturing plant. The truck is designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck. The T680E has an 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating and estimated 150-mile operating range, depending on application.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO