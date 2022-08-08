ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

‘Project Backpack’ supplies Foley Elementary students for new school year

By Debbie Williams
 3 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Inside the cafeteria of Foley Elementary School tables were stacked with backpacks in a rainbow of colors.

Packed with school supplies they were free through “Project Backpack”, an annual event sponsored by the Andy Citrin Law Firm. “Who doesn’t like having a brand new backpack full of stuff that you can use in school,” said Citrin. “They’ve got to have the tools they need and the resources they need to win.”

It’s a first at the school. “My oldest has been here since 3-K and I don’t think that we’ve ever had the backpack program,” said parent Jessica Dinkins.

“This is really cool,” said parent Destiny Kinsey. “I really didn’t know about it until we walked in and they said there’s already school supplies in it and I was like oh cool.”

Inside each backpack, pens, glue sticks, paper, folders and more.

“We appreciate their generosity and community support is so valuable to our school,” said principal Michelle Moore. “You can see it’s a great day.”

Around 1,000 backpacks were given away to Foley Elementary students. Project Backpack expects to give away 5,000 backpacks to schools in Alabama and Mississippi for the start of the 2022 school year.

