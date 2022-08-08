ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
GLADSTONE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri man who fired into home occupied by mother and infant sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot into a home occupied by a woman and her infant child. Bernard Manuel, 34, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The sentence reflects an eight-year term of imprisonment for Manuel’s conviction in this case plus a two-year term of imprisonment for violating the terms of his supervised release, which the court ordered to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Found – Zippered Pouch

Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Lee’s Summit man sentenced for robbing 4 banks in about 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, man has been sentenced for robbing four banks in about two weeks last year. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 33-year-old Joseph P. Hall was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career offender due to prior felony convictions.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
