Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KMBC.com
Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
Activist, retired FBI agent respond to KCPD shooting surveillance video
Kansas City, Missouri police shot and killed a man at a gas station Sunday night. KSHB 41 News obtained surveillance footage of the shooting showing a clearer picture of what happened.
Dad enters pleas in toddler’s death in Shawnee house fire
A Johnson County judge determined there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker on first-degree murder and arson for son's death in Kansas.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Police identify 2 men killed in Raytown over weekend
Police in Raytown have identified the two men who were shot and killed on Sunday. The incident happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road around noon.
Man shot, killed by police after ramming KCPD vehicle at gas station identified
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man shot and killed by Kansas City police after he drove toward officers at a gas station.
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting at Swope Park which may have stemmed from an argument that turned into gunfire after midnight Wednesday. The Metro Patrol Division, Assault Squad and crime scene investigators arrived and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around...
KCTV 5
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney details investigation of police shootings
Surveillance video exclusively obtained by KSHB 41 News provided better picture of what happened late Sunday night at a KCMO gas station where police shot and killed a 31-year-old man.
kttn.com
Missouri man who fired into home occupied by mother and infant sentenced to 10 years in prison
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot into a home occupied by a woman and her infant child. Bernard Manuel, 34, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The sentence reflects an eight-year term of imprisonment for Manuel’s conviction in this case plus a two-year term of imprisonment for violating the terms of his supervised release, which the court ordered to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years.
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
kggfradio.com
Found – Zippered Pouch
Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
KCTV 5
Lee’s Summit man sentenced for robbing 4 banks in about 2 weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, man has been sentenced for robbing four banks in about two weeks last year. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 33-year-old Joseph P. Hall was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career offender due to prior felony convictions.
