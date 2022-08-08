A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot into a home occupied by a woman and her infant child. Bernard Manuel, 34, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The sentence reflects an eight-year term of imprisonment for Manuel’s conviction in this case plus a two-year term of imprisonment for violating the terms of his supervised release, which the court ordered to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years.

