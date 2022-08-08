ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In

This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Man Invited to Smoke Meth, Stabs Another Instead

A Lubbock man that was invited to another's home to smoke methamphetamine ended up stabbing them instead. KAMC News reports that 31-year-old Fabian Sanchez was invited to a residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth on Tuesday, August 9th. However, Sanchez instead is said to have attacked the victim with a box knife with a curved blade.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste.  Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen tracker leads LPD right to location of burglary suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with burglary Sunday. Kenneth Devore, 53, was accused of throwing a brick through a gas station glass door near the United grocery store in the 2700 block of 82nd street. According to the police report, Devroe was caught on camera...
fox34.com

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
Plainview, TX

