Lubbock man sentenced in armed 30-hour Thanksgiving SWAT standoff
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock man Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was sentenced by a federal judge to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to interstate threatening communications in April. Solis held police in an armed standoff at the Lubbock National Guard Amory on Thanksgiving day in 2021. The day before, Solis texted an LPD […]
Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In
This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
Child tells LPD she had not eaten in days, mother arrested, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A mother was arrested in Lubbock on Tuesday and accused of leaving her child for four days. A report said the child had “no food” for two days “and that this [was] an ongoing issue.” Ebony Johnson, 40, was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to a police report, her child […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
3 arrested, Central Lubbock shooting Monday afternoon
Kesjon Malik Reed, 18, and two juvenile suspects were arrested in Lubbock for a shooting in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue.
Lubbock Man Invited to Smoke Meth, Stabs Another Instead
A Lubbock man that was invited to another's home to smoke methamphetamine ended up stabbing them instead. KAMC News reports that 31-year-old Fabian Sanchez was invited to a residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth on Tuesday, August 9th. However, Sanchez instead is said to have attacked the victim with a box knife with a curved blade.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
fox34.com
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
Man arrested, accused of assaulting, choking woman in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and injuring a child, according to a police report. Vicente Sandoval, 44, was arrested August 5. According to the police report, a witness said he was riding his bike in the area when he heard a woman shouting. He said he called police […]
Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste. Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen tracker leads LPD right to location of burglary suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with burglary Sunday. Kenneth Devore, 53, was accused of throwing a brick through a gas station glass door near the United grocery store in the 2700 block of 82nd street. According to the police report, Devroe was caught on camera...
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
fox34.com
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
