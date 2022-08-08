Read full article on original website
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
wxxv25.com
Coast Young Professionals ‘get in their shoes’ at Back Bay Mission
Coast Young Professionals teamed up with Back Bay Mission in Biloxi to host a quarterly program for the community to develop a better understanding about the homeless population and how they can help. Attendees started with a real-life scenario that happened at the center. They were offered services from the...
ourmshome.com
Calling Mississippi Artists to enter the Blue Moon Art contest
(Ocean Springs, MS) – The organizers of the Blue Moon Art Project contest are calling for Mississippi artists aged 21 or older to create a fun and contemporary canvas for a chance to win $2000 and be the feature of everything blue moon in the following year’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
wxxv25.com
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier is in the works in Biloxi
Margaritaville is about to get a lot more fun with these new additions. If you have noticed some construction near Margaritaville, it’s because Paradise Pier is on its way. Paradise Pier will have three new attractions which will include an observation wheel, an arrow bar, and a roller coaster.
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
wxxv25.com
Infinity and Beyond Barber Stylist College opening in Moss Point
Those looking to start a new career or just get licensed can now apply to a new barber stylist college opening up in Moss Point. Infinity and Beyond Barber Stylist College will allow those interested to get trained to become a licensed barber, barber stylist, and instructor. Registration is going...
wxxv25.com
Three projects currently underway at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
A lot of new projects and updates are happening at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is in the midst of updating and upgrading its property. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams said, “We’re always working diligently as an airport to enhance our infrastructure. We want to enhance safety; we want to improve efficiency and also look for projects that are for customer convenience. We always pride ourselves here at the airport in being a facility that’s easy to use, that’s convenient for the traveling public, and so we have a number of efforts underway currently.”
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
wxxv25.com
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
wxxv25.com
Construction coming to Crawford Street in Biloxi
Construction will begin next week for Crawford Street in Biloxi. A public meeting was scheduled to discuss the pending construction on Crawford Street. The meeting discussed the impacts to residents, service providers, and responders. Replacements include the water, sewer, and drainage system. The work will be on Crawford Street between...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
impact601.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Gulfport
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County School District discusses potential solar farm
The Jackson County Board of Education held their monthly meeting Monday evening to discuss a potential new project. The board hosted the meeting to update on the potential solar farm project on District 16 section property. Since December 2021, the district has been working on a framework for an agreement...
wxxv25.com
More than 300 students graduate at MGCCC’s Summer Commencement
MGCCC held their summer commencement ceremony earlier this afternoon at the Harrison County campus. Robin Lyons was the commencement speaker. He teaches English and serves as the chair of the School of Language Arts at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston campus. More than 300 students graduated today. Dean...
WLOX
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “I feel that the senior citizens need help,” said 70-year-old John Henry Burks, Jr. “They need a break. They’ve done all this time, paid all this money in.”. A breaking of the firewall between the pharmaceutical industry and the Medicare program. Soon,...
