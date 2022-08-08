ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

95.3 MNC

Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94

A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two people die in plane crash

SOUTH HAVEN – An airplane reported missing late Tuesday night, Aug. 2, was found early Wednesday morning Aug. 3, near the South Haven Regional Airport, from which it had taken off the day before. Both occupants, a 70-year-old Lawton man and a 70-year-old Wayland man, were deceased, according to a press release from the South Haven Police Department.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
nbc16.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Boat starts to sink near South Haven, five people escape uninjured

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Five people managed to escape uninjured after their boat started to sink in Lake Michigan Wednesday. South Haven Area Emergency Services says it happened near the Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township, about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads. The...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
wkzo.com

Fire destroys structure on Miller Rd., investigation continuing

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning fire Tuesday on Kalamazoo’s south side resulted in Miller Road being shut down for an extended period, and the total loss of the structure. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a fire at the Best Way...
KALAMAZOO, MI

