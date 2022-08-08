Pleasanton shooting being investigated by police, no threat to public

PLEASANTON, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Pleasanton, according to a tweet from Pleasanton Police Department. There is no threat to the community, according to police. The incident is actively being investigated and stems from a domestic dispute, police said.

After earlier asking drivers to avoid the 7000 block of Johnson Drive, police later tweeted that it is again open to the public. At this time there are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

