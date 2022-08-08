ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove implements stage 1 water restrictions

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey signed an order for voluntary water restrictions following a recommendation as severe drought conditions continue.

The Bell County Water Control & Improvement District made the recommendation and the city agreed, according to spokesperson Kevin Keller. The restrictions are effective as of Monday with the goal to achieve a 5 to 10 percent reduction in daily water demand.

The conservation measure "should be enacted to encourage the responsible use of water resources by the City’s residents, businesses and other entities," said the announcement.

“The city of Copperas Cove will reduce flushing of water mains, reduce irrigation of public landscaped areas; use of reclaimed water for nonpotable purposes will be allowed,” according to the release.

According to the city, residents should limit outdoor water use to between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., except when a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket, or a watering can of five gallons or less.

For any updates or more information click here.

WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WACO, TX
KCEN

802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
BELL COUNTY, TX
