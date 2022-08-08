Read full article on original website
Related
OCHOCO IRRIGATION DISTRICT: Responsible stewardship of water supplies for farms and fish
Throughout its history, OID has been advocate for water conservation, maximizing benefits of resource for all stakeholders There are still some around who remember what things were like in the Prineville valley before the construction of Bowman Dam was completed in 1961. Government reports from 1903 and earlier noted how small and warm and stagnant the Crooked River was in this region during the summer. Locals say that before 1960, the Crooked River in the Prineville valley supported no trout during the summer because the flow was so low and warm. Prineville Reservoir changed all this and made possible...
Threshing Bee returns to Jefferson County
The sixth annual Threshing Bee will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Aug. 20 & 21 As many as 100 antique engines from around the region will be on display Aug. 20-21, during the Jefferson County Historical Society's Sixth Annual Threshing Bee at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The threshing bee will feature an antique horse-drawn wheat binder, which will cut and bind wheat on two acres on the west side of the fairgrounds early Saturday, with threshing following. The Northwest Regional Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Branch 248 will hold its meeting in conjunction with the Threshing Bee....
stateofreform.com
Lack of affordable housing options causing concern for Central Oregon nurses
A high cost of living paired with a lack of affordable housing options is causing concern for nurses looking to work in Central Oregon. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The cost of living in Bend increased 22.5% from 2010-2020, which...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Proposed 4-story apartments on Bend’s Westside draw both support, concerns from neighbors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is reviewing a developer's plans to build a four-story mixed-use apartment and ground-floor commercial project in northwest Bend, and a mix of public comments has been received so far. The project, called Compass Corner, is proposed for the corner of Mt. Washington...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows
Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
KTVZ
Humane Society of Central Oregon, NewsChannel 21 partner to once again ‘Clear the Shelters’ this month
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is once again partnering with NewsChannel 21 and joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters in August. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the perfect time. Throughout August, the adoption fee will be waived or half-off special guests at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Featured animals will be noted on the website (hsco.org) and at the shelter.
bendsource.com
Controversial Former Principal Joins School Board
On July 27 the Redmond School Board appointed Alice DeWittie to serve the remainder of Jill Cumming's terms after she resigned, citing personal reasons. DeWittie and four other finalists had been whittled down from a list of 24 applicants. DeWittie is a former principal of Summit High School, departing in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
cascadebusnews.com
Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the seller, Pacific River Properties, LLC, and the buyer, Buster Williams and Mei Chen, in the sale of 1621-1627 SW Salmon Avenue in Redmond. The 4,392 SF four plex on 0.31 acres sold for $875,000.
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with over 900 lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with over 900 lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit
A two-month supply of housing stock as seen in the Bend-Redmond area last month might not sound like a lot, but it’s the highest level in two years, appraiser Donnie Montagner reported in the July Beacon Report out Tuesday. The post Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Don’t be fooled by appearances; exceptional drought is killing water supplies
As we enter the dog days of August, the ongoing heat and lack of precipitation are intensifying the drought gripping our region. People often ask, how can there be a drought? The river looks full. The water levels in the river are inflated with irrigation water being delivered to farmers...
Local women participate in international horse race
Amy McNamee and Shandie Johnson participate in Mongol Derby, the world's longest and toughest horse race Thundering across Mongolia two Central Oregon women are participating in the longest horse race in the world. The Mongol Derby, a 1000km ride across the Mongolian steppes on semi-wild horse began yesterday, and two local women are on the ride. Amy McNamee, an antelope resident and MHS graduate, and her friend Shandie Johnson of southern Wasco County mounted their horses for the challenge. The race, known as the longest and toughest horse race in the world, lasts ten days across rugged and remote environment. Readers can follow along to watch the progress of the race and see where McNamee and Johnson are along the route at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Check back after the riders return in late Aug. for more about the race. {loadposition sub-article-01}
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Senior Fishing Derby at Walton Lake
Dozens of fish were caught, prizes were won, and everybody had fun at the annual senior fishing derby at Walton Lake. The Cordoba brothers, Louie and Zenon, drove four hours from Portland to participate in the 27th annual Senior Fishing Derby at Walton Lake. “We thought it was going to...
KTVZ
Redmond Taco and Margarita festival is NOT set for Aug. 20, fairgrounds says
Despite some social media reports, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center said it does not have a Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival on its calendar for Aug. 20. The event originally set for last year was canceled after many festivalgoers in other towns complained about it.
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 293 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (August 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an...
Comments / 0