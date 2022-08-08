ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Target's Selling a Mini Toy Version of Its Shopping Cart for Just $20 — But You Need to Act Fast

Click here to read the full article. It’s safe to say people are pretty obsessed with shopping at Target. I mean, you know something’s a big deal when there’s an entire TikTok channel dedicated to secret and must-have finds at a big box store. If you’re used to bringing your kids with you along for your Target runs, chances are they get in on the fun just as much as you do. And the toys kids end up loving the most typically emulate things adults are used to doing every day, like working in the kitchen, taking care of a...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
insideevs.com

Watch Walmart Employee “Maneuver” Shopping Carts Into Rivian R1T

As the number of Rivian R1T pickup trucks delivered to customers across the US increases, we're starting to see more videos caught by the vehicle's Gear Guard Video system. Working similarly to Tesla's Sentry Mode, Rivian's Gear Guard uses the vehicle's cameras to record a 360-degree view of the R1T when the owner is away. Gear Guard Video activates whenever someone is less than a foot (0.3 meters) away from the truck, so it goes without saying that the system sends many false alarms to owners.
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
GOBankingRates

6 Ways To Save 50% or More Shopping at Walmart

Savvy shoppers are on the hunt for every strategy they can find that allows them to stay within their budgets while shopping at their favorite stores — including Walmart. If you’re planning to shop at Walmart and want to keep more money in your wallet, here’s a list of ways you can reel in 50% or more in savings.
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
