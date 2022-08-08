Milwaukee Bucks to hold auditions for Bucks Beats, Hoop Troop in September
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for performers to join the Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop teams.
Auditions for Bucks Beats will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hoop Troop auditions will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both auditions will be at Fiserv Forum.
As previously announced , auditions for the Bucks Grand Dancers will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at GATHER at Deer District from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
