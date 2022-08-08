ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks to hold auditions for Bucks Beats, Hoop Troop in September

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for performers to join the Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop teams.

Auditions for Bucks Beats will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hoop Troop auditions will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both auditions will be at Fiserv Forum.

As previously announced , auditions for the Bucks Grand Dancers will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at GATHER at Deer District from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on auditions and qualifications, click here.

