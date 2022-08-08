Fourth Man Sentenced For Movie-Like Kidnapping, Robbery Scheme At Maryland Casino, DC Apartment

The fourth of five suspects implicated in an elaborate kidnapping and robbery scheme that started at a Maryland hotel has been sentenced to federal prison time, authorities announced.

Washington, DC resident Anthony Erik Hebron - also known as “Pain,” 29, has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

As part of his guilty plea in February 2021, Hebron and co-conspirators Darius “Mup” Young, 30, Christopher Young, 27, Lance Perkins, 28, and Tray Sherman, age 27, all of DC, admitted to working on a scheme to kidnap their victim from a Maryland casino and hotel.

Hebron and Sherman met their victim at the casino, where they made false promises that they would get him women if he joined them on a trip to Southeast Washington, DC in Sherman’s car, prosecutors said.

The initial meet-up began at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the kidnapping on Feb. 3, 2021.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m., Young called Mup to report that Hebron and Sherman had “snatched” their victim, at which point Mup and Young entered the vehicle with the victim still inside.

Hebron then pointed a gun at their victim while his cohorts stole his identifying information, including his wallet, cellphone, hotel room key, and a watch with an estimated value of approximately $500.

After the initial robbery, prosecutors said that Hebron, Mup, Young, and Sherman then demanded the code to their victim’s hotel safe, and when he refused to comply, Hebron pistol-whipped him with a handgun.

The victim was then forced out of the car by Hebron, with Mud and Young following him and forcing him into a boiler room within a DC apartment building while Hebron and Sherman drove back to the hotel and casino to burglarize it.

Inside the boiler room, Mup and Young “repeatedly assaulted (their victim), threatened his life, demanded the PIN number to his ATM card and demanded information about items located within his hotel room, where Hebron and Sherman stole a gaming system, $1,500 in casino chips, and approximately $6,000 in cash," officials said.

Once the burglary was complete, the victim was released by the co-conspirators, who was located by law enforcement agents near the apartment building with multiple injuries including a bloody wound on his forehead, a broken nose, and cuts on his mouth and eye.

Hebron is the second to last of the conspiracy members to be sentenced. Other penalties handed out by federal judges include:

Mup : 126 months in federal prison;

: 126 months in federal prison; Young : 126 months in federal prison;

: 126 months in federal prison; Perkins : 120 months in federal prison;

: 120 months in federal prison; Sherman : Scheduled to be sentenced in October to at least 96 months in federal prison.

"This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone,” officials noted.

“PSN, an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.”