Adult mentors needed for Pueblo middle school students

The United Way of Pueblo is seeking 30 adult mentors for middle school students in districts 60 and 70.

"There are so many students in need that need extra support. Another supportive adult in their life really goes so far to encourage, empower and inspire them to do great things," said Tanya Simental of Pueblo United Way.

The program's mission is 'to enrich the lives of Pueblo middle school students by providing opportunities to build relationships with nurturing adults who empower and encourage them through one-to-one mentoring.'

Mentorship role includes:



Take the lead in supporting a young person through an ongoing, one-to-one relationship

Serve as a positive role model and friend

Build the relationship by planning and participating in activities together

Strive for mutual respect

Build self-esteem and motivation

Help set goals and work toward accomplishing them

For more information, go to Pueblo United Way.org.

