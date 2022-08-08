ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Police: Fentanyl, meth found with AG man who used fake name

By Bethany Reeves
 3 days ago
An Arroyo Grande man has been charged with multiple felonies after police found he had stolen property and drugs with him on Monday, San Luis Obispo police say.

At about 7 a.m. on Aug. 8, a police officer stopped a man on a bicycle on Prado Lane near Elks Rd. for a code violation.

Police say the man gave the officer a fake name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest as Jordan Chase Johnson, 38, of Arroyo Grande.

The officer was able to confirm that Johnson had three felony warrants and was riding a stolen bike. The officer searched Johnson and found a collapsible baton and an ID card that was not his own.

The officer arrested Johnson and booked him at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

San Luis Obispo Police Department
The cash, narcotics, collapsible baton, ID and evidence of illegal drug sales found with Jordan Chase Johnson upon arrest on Aug. 8, 2022.

During a search of Johnson at the jail, officials reportedly found illegal drugs and cash with him. They found 40.9 grams of methamphetamine and 77.8 grams of fentanyl hidden on his body, $2,365 in cash and evidence of illegal narcotics sales.

San Luis Obispo Police Department
Police say 40.9 grams of methamphetamine and 77.8 grams of fentanyl were found during a search.

Johnson's charges include three felony warrants, felony charges that include possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a collapsible baton, possession of stolen property and bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a misdemeanor charge of providing false identification to a police officer.

His total bond is set at $200,000.

