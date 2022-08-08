ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County College Night returns to in-person event

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The annual Kern County College Night returns as an in-person event on Monday, Sept. 12th at Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

The free event is hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office in conjunction with the Kern High School District, Bakersfield College, Cal State Bakersfield and California Aeronautical University.

College Night runs from 5-8 p.m. and reservations/tickets are not required.

Public and private colleges and universities representatives will be available to speak with attendees.

There will also be breakout sessions on a variety of topics including how to get financial aid, how to write a personal statement, and how to select to college that is the right fit for you.

The first breakout session starts at 5:15 p.m., the second starts at 6:10 p.m., and the third one starts at 7 p.m.

Students will learn how to prepare for the SAT and ACT tests and why they should take rigorous courses in high school.

For more information about Kern County College Night visit their Facebook page or call Christine Goedhart-Humphrey with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office at 661-636-4330.

The past two College Nights were held virtually due to COVID-19.

