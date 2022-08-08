ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Springville & Odenville could vote on new ad valorem tax

By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville could vote on a new ad valorem tax in November after St. Clair County Board of Education members approved two separate resolutions. Superintendent Justin Burns said that the Springville community brought a petition for a resolution that asks for a 15-millage vote, this would go strictly […]
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Are we in a recession?

By David R. Guttery, RFC, RFS, CAM, President, Keystone Financial Group-Trussville Sponsored Content We’re hearing a lot about the state of the economy within the mass       business media, and the conjecture over whether we’re in a recession or not has dominated my recent conversations with clients for months.  The answer is that the National Bureau […]
The Trussville Tribune

Clay Council considers tax cuts to combat inflation

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, August 9, for the first scheduled monthly meeting of August. Much of the meeting addressed issues with rental houses and tax rates in the city. “Y’all know I’ve been preaching for the last few months about the economy is going […]
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council approves proclamation honoring Mt. Joy Baptist Church’s 165th Anniversary

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved a proclamation honoring Mt. Joy Baptist Church’s -Trussville 165th Anniversary at the council meeting on Tuesday, August 9. According to a proclamation read by Councilmember Alan Taylor, Mt. Joy Baptist Church – Trussville is the “oldest African American Church in Jefferson County, Alabama, […]
The Trussville Tribune

Moody heads into season with renewed purpose

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor MOODY —  The message from Moody High School has been pretty simple since new head coach Jake Ganus has taken the helm of the football team.The Blue Devils are not looking ahead. Don’t ask about rivalry games. Don’t think about how they’ll finish in the regular season. Don’t worry about […]
The Trussville Tribune

Moody announces 19th Annual Oktoberfest

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody has announced the dates for their 19th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce. Oktoberfest will be held on October 1, 2022, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Moody City Park. Save the date for the opportunity to enjoy a […]
The Trussville Tribune

Historical landmark in Ashville catches fire

From The Tribune staff reports ASHVILLE — A historical landmark in Ashville caught fire on Saturday, August 6. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Ashville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division were dispatched this morning to a structure fire call at the John Looney House on Greensport Road in Ashville. […]
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 7, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 southbound for Asphalt repairs between Milepost 140 (near Exit 141; Trussville/Pinson) and Milepost 148 (near Exit 148 Liles Lane). All travel lanes are expected to […]
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds takes on Helena in preseason jamboree

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — No, the game doesn’t count toward the final win-loss record, but the Leeds Green Wave will take the Helena Huskies seriously as the two teams square off in a preseason jamboree tonight in Helena. The Green Wave is on the road, helmed by an experienced quarterback but with […]
The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden was unveiled on Thursday, July 14, and the Trussville Tribune put together a video. Imagine the peace of sitting on a garden bench next to a gnome, reading a book while listening to wind chimes and a water fountain. Knowing that learning takes […]
The Trussville Tribune

I-459 SB ramp from U.S. Hwy 11 in Trussville closed

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane closure on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two lanes of Interstate 459 southbound near the 32-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. […]
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer,  sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

