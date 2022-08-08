Read full article on original website
Springville & Odenville could vote on new ad valorem tax
By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville could vote on a new ad valorem tax in November after St. Clair County Board of Education members approved two separate resolutions. Superintendent Justin Burns said that the Springville community brought a petition for a resolution that asks for a 15-millage vote, this would go strictly […]
FINANCE: Are we in a recession?
By David R. Guttery, RFC, RFS, CAM, President, Keystone Financial Group-Trussville Sponsored Content We’re hearing a lot about the state of the economy within the mass business media, and the conjecture over whether we’re in a recession or not has dominated my recent conversations with clients for months. The answer is that the National Bureau […]
Clay Council considers tax cuts to combat inflation
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, August 9, for the first scheduled monthly meeting of August. Much of the meeting addressed issues with rental houses and tax rates in the city. “Y’all know I’ve been preaching for the last few months about the economy is going […]
Trussville Council approves proclamation honoring Mt. Joy Baptist Church’s 165th Anniversary
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved a proclamation honoring Mt. Joy Baptist Church’s -Trussville 165th Anniversary at the council meeting on Tuesday, August 9. According to a proclamation read by Councilmember Alan Taylor, Mt. Joy Baptist Church – Trussville is the “oldest African American Church in Jefferson County, Alabama, […]
Moody heads into season with renewed purpose
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor MOODY — The message from Moody High School has been pretty simple since new head coach Jake Ganus has taken the helm of the football team.The Blue Devils are not looking ahead. Don’t ask about rivalry games. Don’t think about how they’ll finish in the regular season. Don’t worry about […]
OPINION: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama Criminal Justice System
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of Alabama’s […]
Video interview with Attorney General Steve Marshall
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews Attorney General Steve Marshall about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
Moody announces 19th Annual Oktoberfest
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody has announced the dates for their 19th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce. Oktoberfest will be held on October 1, 2022, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Moody City Park. Save the date for the opportunity to enjoy a […]
Historical landmark in Ashville catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports ASHVILLE — A historical landmark in Ashville caught fire on Saturday, August 6. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Ashville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division were dispatched this morning to a structure fire call at the John Looney House on Greensport Road in Ashville. […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 7, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 southbound for Asphalt repairs between Milepost 140 (near Exit 141; Trussville/Pinson) and Milepost 148 (near Exit 148 Liles Lane). All travel lanes are expected to […]
Leeds takes on Helena in preseason jamboree
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — No, the game doesn’t count toward the final win-loss record, but the Leeds Green Wave will take the Helena Huskies seriously as the two teams square off in a preseason jamboree tonight in Helena. The Green Wave is on the road, helmed by an experienced quarterback but with […]
VIDEO: Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden was unveiled on Thursday, July 14, and the Trussville Tribune put together a video. Imagine the peace of sitting on a garden bench next to a gnome, reading a book while listening to wind chimes and a water fountain. Knowing that learning takes […]
Outlet Shops of Grand River announce arrival of EV Charging Stations
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —The Outlet Shops of Grand River announces the arrival of CatCard LLC, bringing EV Charging Stations to the mall. Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds welcomed this new business with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5, 2022. According to the Leeds Area Chamber of […]
August to be an eventful month for the city of Pinson
By Crystal McGough PINSON — The Pinson City Council discussed several upcoming events in the city of Pinson for the month of August at the regular city council meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. On Friday, Aug. 5, there will be a Farmer’s Market held at the Rock School Complex parking lot from 2 […]
Leeds Board of Education approves acquiring vehicle for D.A.R.E. program
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a brief meeting of the Leeds Board of Education, the board approved the acquisition and disposition of a vehicle for the D.A.R.E. program and scheduled a budget hearing and an additional meeting for the end of the month. Chief Financial Officer Ryan Miller gave his report […]
One killed, three injured in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Louisville, Kentucky, man on Monday, August 8, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Conor J. Nelis, 22, was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was struck […]
Video interview with U.S. Senate candidate Will Boyd
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews U.S. Senate candidate Will Boyd, about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
I-459 SB ramp from U.S. Hwy 11 in Trussville closed
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane closure on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two lanes of Interstate 459 southbound near the 32-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. […]
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
