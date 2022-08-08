Black People Are Embracing a Deep, Sun-Kissed Glow With Bronzer and Self-Tanner—Here Are The Products That Are Helping Us Do It

Read full article on original website
Hibiscus Is Known as ‘Nature’s Botox,’ But Does It Live Up to the Hype? Derms Weigh In Once and For All
While there are plenty of great "anti-aging" products on the market, most derms will tell you that the only surefire way to make wrinkles disappear is with Botox. The injectable neurotoxin works by freezing certain muscle groups in your face to prevent movement—which is what causes lines in the first place—to ultimately leave you with smoother-looking skin. But if you aren’t looking to go under the needle just yet (or... ever), there’s a buzzy ingredient that might just be the next best thing: Hibiscus, which has widely become known as “nature’s Botox.”
Is Chemical Sunscreen Safe? What Derms Want You To Know About Sunscreen Spray and the Banana Boat Recall
For years, chemical sunscreens have been under scrutiny due to safety concerns. We've known for a long time that their ingredients are able to enter our bloodstream (more on that in a second), and these fears were amplified when Banana Boat voluntarily recalled three batches of its Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 on Friday, July 29, after trace amounts of benzene, a known carcinogen that's been linked to leukemia at high levels of exposure, were found in the products.
Makeup Has an Accessibility Problem—Selma Blair and Guide Beauty Are Working To Change That
Selma Blair grew up loving to play with makeup. But her relationship with it—and beauty as a whole—changed after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). “I am notoriously impatient with applications now since my vision is a bit blurrier [and] my body a bit twitchier,” the actor, who has been outspoken about the impact that MS has had on her daily life, tells Well + Good. “While the world was learning how to follow tips and tricks [on social media], I got further away from beauty.”
This Caffeine-Infused Makeup Gives My Skin the Sort of Sun-Kissed Glow I Thought I Needed an Actual Beach to Achieve
Lately, I've found myself harking back to childhood memories of summer visits to my relatives in Croatia, where I'd go fully into laganini ("easy living") mode, lounging by the beach all day only to be roused by my next meal or some homemade wine. Of all the dreamy things I miss about those vacations, it's the jaw-dropping post-beach glow they gave me that has me wanting to buy a one-way ticket back.
I Tried the Internet’s Favorite Boob-Sweat Lotion—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
One thing about me is that I'm going to sweat. Mildly hot? Sweating. Stressed? Sweating Exercising? Dripping sweat. I sweat pretty much everywhere (except my scalp, thanks to Botox) but the most jarring spot is my underboobs. There are few things feelings than a bead of sweat leaving my boob cusp and slinking down my stomach. So when the Carpe Sweat-Absorbing Breast Lotion ($20) took over my TikTok ads, I knew I had to try it.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
This Knit Reformation Dress Is Comfy, Versatile, and Feels Like You’re Wearing Sweats
Every summer there's one dress that ends up in my constant rotation. I wear it all the time because it's just too good to leave on the hanger. This year, the Reformation Brynlee Knit Dress ($148) occupies this ~coveted~ spot in my wardrobe. I've worn it to a late-night comedy show, Sunday brunch, couch shopping, a brand launch party, and more. Why? Because it can be dressed up or down, and because it's knit, it feels like the dress equivalent of a pair of sweats.
Flip-Flops Are Notoriously Awful for Your Feet—Which Is Why You Really Need This Ergonomic Pair With Arch Support
Raise your hand if you've made the grave error of choosing a pair of flip-flops to do some serious walking in. Also raise your hand if you've had to soak your feet in ice water after a long, painful day in said flip-flops, and to this day, have scarring in between your big toe and second toe. Lesson learned, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes, especially in the summer, you just want a comfortable, walkable flip-flop that won't leave you torn and tattered. And until now, there have been *very* few options.
These New Yoga Leggings Have Built-In Knee Pads, So You Can Transition Between Asanas Without Pain or Discomfort
As low impact and relaxing as yoga can be, it can be tough on certain body parts. Some positions like Downward Dog and Cobra can strain tender wrists, while arching from Cat to Cow pose may trigger or irritate back pain. Then, of course, there are the knees, which can get tired and sore after all that crouching, kneeling, bending, twisting and flexing. Sure, you can stop to grab a towel or cushion, but what's the fun in having ebb your flow once you get in the zone?
Our Association of Masculinity With Grilling Is Just One More Under-Discussed Facet of Diet Culture
As the saying goes, sun’s out, buns out. Within the context of summer food, we’re talking about hamburger and hot dog buns, of course, with meat (and fish, and veggies, and so on) grilled to juicy, mouth-watering perfection. Now, when we think of home barbecues, recurring pictures and...
These 1-Ingredient (!) Frozen Fruit Popsicles Are the Ultimate Hydration-Boosting, Inflammation-Fighting Summer Snack
As soon as the dog days of summer roll around, we make it a personal mission to avoid our ovens like the plague—and enjoy as much fresh produce as possible—in an effort to stay well-fed and hydrated, honor the season's bounty, and (most importantly) avoid sweating through our clothes several times daily. Cut to our unending hunt for the most deliciously refreshing no-cook meal and snack ideas that incorporate our fresh-from-the-farmers-market haul and won’t keep us away from the pool or beach for too long.
Dr. Dennis Gross Found a Way To Make Vitamin C More Potent and Less Irritating, and My Sensitive Skin Has Never Looked Brighter
Vitamin C is having a moment. Though the ingredient itself isn’t new, recent innovations have found ways to make the antioxidant more powerful and less irritating, which means our inboxes have been flooded with exciting new launches of late. One we’re particularly hyped about? Dr. Dennis Gross’s Vitamin C Lactic line, which hit Sephora shelves this week.
The Best Petite Jeans That You—Finally!—Won’t Have To Get Hemmed
As much as we love jeans—and we mean love, since they’re a must-have for any everyday outfit—shopping for them sometimes feels like an impossible pursuit. When a pair of jeans fit well, all is right with the world. When, more likely, they don’t, godspeed to our confidence for the day. If you’re petite (considered to be anyone 5-foot-4 and under), you probably know this struggle well.
The Next Phase of Fragrance Is Gender Inclusive, and These Brands Are Leading the Charge
Back in 2004, when men’s and women’s grooming and skin-care products were strictly divided into a dichotomy of male versus female—and packaging was either blue or pink to prove that point—Andrew Goetz and Matthew Malin launched Malin + Goetz. The unisex line had clean, non-descript packaging and the focus was on the efficacy of the products, not who was using them.
Try This Soothing ‘4-Segment’ Relaxation Strategy To Banish Sleepless Nights Once and for All
With nearly eight billion people worldwide, finding things we can all relate to can quickly prove massively challenging. Whether it be political ideology, religion, or something as simple as your favorite pizza toppings (sorry, pineapple, you’re so not welcome here), agreeing to disagree usually becomes the only thing we can actually agree on.
6 RD-Approved Breakfast Ice Cream Recipes Packed With Protein and Gut Benefits (Because, Heat Wave)
You never need an excuse to eat ice cream, especially during the summer when it is at least one million degrees outside. But now, more than ever, with record-setting heat waves sweeping the country, your propensity to eat frozen anything is undoubtedly at an all-time high from morning to night. And to help you accomplish that very goal, we bring you the best sweltering summer breakfast ideas... ever. They come, of course, in the form of breakfast ice cream recipes.
Malibu’s Top Wellness Retreat, The Ranch, Is Coming To New York—And It’s Giving Adult Camp Vibes
For a concept as über-elite as The Ranch, a luxury seven-day, all-inclusive wellness retreat, Malibu has always been an apropos setting. The food served is plant-based and locally sourced, the daily activities begin with a hike through the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains, and the typical clientele? A very Malibu set of A-listers and execs eager to unplug. But now, The Ranch is branching out beyond its Southern California origins. In May 2022, the resort opened its first permanent international location at Palazzo Fiuggi, in Italy, and in 2023, it’s heading to New York’s Hudson Valley.
Eddie Izzard shares unexpected way she decided to announce use of she/her pronouns
Eddie Izzard has shared the unexpected way she decided to reveal she had changed her pronouns to she/her.In December 2020, Izzard appeared on Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, in which the show’s host Stephen Mangan and contestants referred to Izzard using feminine pronouns.According to Izzard, she had been asked by artists featured on the series if she preferred to be called he/him or she/her, having not been widely acknowledged as the latter.“I didn’t change my pronouns – I was thinking of changing them,” Izzard, 60, said on podcast My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson.Izzard, who described...
What Are Plant-Based Tonics, and Should You Be Drinking Them?
Wellness-centric beverages have come a long way from the highly problematic “detox” teas of the last decade. We guzzle gut-friendly kombucha (heck, we've even tried to make our own), crave cold brew no matter the temp, dapple in drinking vinegars, and wake up dreaming of frothy matcha lattes for a longevity boost daily. However, we have our eyes on a new type of health-promoting beverage: plant-based tonics. This new drink category claims to do everything from quelling anxiety, improving digestion, boosting your mood naturally, and helping with focus.
