Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
wfxrtv.com
Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
wfxrtv.com
Concord nonprofit still collecting supplies for Kentucky flooding victims
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — With 13 Kentucky counties declared federal disaster areas following the flooding from July 30, a central Virginia nonprofit says the need for help is critical. “With slow receding waters, high rivers, and mudslides throughout the mountainous region, recovery and reconstruction efforts will take months and...
wfxrtv.com
Florida man arrested in West Virginia after reportedly abducting teen girl
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is in custody in West Virginia after being accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle — which had a girl inside — in the Summersville area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: More storms, flooding risk Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door and stay weather aware! Scattered showers and storms are likely this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will start fairly dry with morning temperatures in the middle 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will approach Southwest and Central Virginia, bringing scattered to numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Hot with p.m. storms Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday will be a rinse-and-repeat of Monday. The heat and humidity will continue to impact Southwest and Central Virginia with spotty storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A bit of morning fog is possible early Tuesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly sunny...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police to celebrate 136th graduating class of troopers
(WFXR) — The 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers is set to graduate from the Virginia State Police Training Academy and receive their diplomas on Friday. According to Virginia State Police (VSP) authorities, the 18 new troopers will be presented with their diplomas during the commencement at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.
wfxrtv.com
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Some parents play catch-up on Virginia school vaccine requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some parents are playing catch-up on required vaccines as students head back to school. ImmunizeVA Senior Program Manager Rebecca Epstein said now is the time to make sure your kids are up-to-date to defend against preventable disease outbreaks. That’s especially true since Virginia updated its...
wfxrtv.com
Second lawsuit filed against Gov. Youngkin over parent tip line records
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his office’s refusal to share emails sent to a “tip line” that he asked parents to report any “inherently divisive practices” taught in schools. The latest lawsuit was filed...
wfxrtv.com
Slow down: School zones, buses are back as Virginia students return to class
The flashing school zone signs and full school buses have been absent for several months due to summer vacation. Now that students are returning to the classroom, though, authorities and school officials across the Commonwealth are urging drivers to slow down and pay attention.
wfxrtv.com
NY man accused of beating 1-year-old child
BALLSTON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William R. Burden of Ballston, not only hit the child, but also strangled them. Burden knew the child personally, according to reports. The...
Comments / 0