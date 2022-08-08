ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays should have barrels of fun playing in Milwaukee

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
The Racing Sausages run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Milwaukee. [ AARON GASH | AP ]

MILWAUKEE — The Rays haven’t been to Milwaukee since their one and only visit in 2011, and only a handful have played there with other teams.

The former Brewer in their clubhouse says they are in for quite the experience.

And a good time.

“It’s awesome,” said pitcher Drew Rasmussen. “The city is really behind the Brewers and they usually pack that place out pretty good. They’re going to play Roll Out the Barrel (the Beer Barrel Polka) in the seventh inning after the stretch, and it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere.

“I’m excited to go back and see it and take it in almost as a fan knowing that I’m not going to throw in either of those two games. It’s a really fun atmosphere to be in.”

The Brewers, with a metro area less than half the size of the Tampa Bay market (1.566 million vs. 3.219 million, per statistica.com), are averaging 30,437 fans a game this season, compared to the Rays’ 14,119. Pre-pandemic, the Brewers averaged 28,000-plus for 15 consecutive seasons, with nine at 34,000 or better.

The Brewers do make it entertaining, with an onfield sausage race in the sixth inning and mascot Bernie Brewer going down the slide beyond the outfield fence whenever the home team hits a home run.

Also part of the attraction is the stadium, now known as American Family Field after years as Miller Park after opening in 2001, with its retractable roof and side panels.

How the stadium is configured based on the weather can impact how the ball carries. “It kind of changes dependent on that stuff,” Rasmussen said.

Familiar faces

Former Ray Willy Adames celebrates with Rowdy Tellez after hitting a home run during the third inning of a game against the Reds Sunday. [ MORRY GASH | AP ]

Most of the hugs were taken care of when the teams played at Tropicana Field in late June, but there will be plenty of conversations during the two-game series as the Brewers feature a number of former Rays.

That list includes infielders Willy Adames and Mike Brosseau; relievers Brad Boxberger, Matt Bush (a Rays minor-leaguer) and Hoby Milner; outfielder Hunter Renfroe; hitting coach Ozzie Timmons; and general manager Matt Arnold.

Rays lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who will work behind an opener Tuesday, missed the first reunion while in the minors and is looking forward to seeing his ex-mates, Adames and Brosseau in particular.

“It’ll be fun, man,” he said. “I think they’re really just great people and they’re great competitors and good players. … I’m sure we’ll give a smile at each other but I think it’ll be fun and good to compete against them.”

Miscellany

Right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, who had a rough Rays debut on Saturday after being claimed on waivers from the Marlins, will be the opener Tuesday. … Yarbrough has allowed just one run in each of his last two outings and has a 3.26 ERA over four since rejoining the team July 16. ... Third baseman Yandy Diaz is an 0-for-20 skid, first baseman Ji-Man Choi 2-for-25, shortstop Taylor Walls 5-for-39. ... The Brewers have lost six of their last seven games, and five since unexpectedly trading All-Star close Josh Hader to San Diego. … Assuming a normal length game Wednesday, the teams will play twice in roughly a 21-hour span. … Former Rays PR chief Rick Vaughn will sign copies of his new book, 100 Years of Baseball on St. Petersburg’s Waterfront, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

St. Petersburg police lieutenant arrested on battery charge

A St. Petersburg Police officer has been arrested on a battery charge, according to Hillsborough jail records. Lt. Robert Turner, 55, was arrested on Saturday and released Sunday on $500 bail. St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Ashley Limardo confirmed that Turner works for the agency and said he has been put on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters

DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
FLORIDA STATE
How Florida politicians are reacting to FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago

It didn’t take long for Florida’s politicians to react to the news that the FBI had executed a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. While Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t immediately comment on the sudden news Monday, his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, did — by evoking a Sinclair Lewis dystopian novel about the the rise of an American dictator.
FLORIDA STATE
The FBI raid is awful news for Trump. Why is Trump World unable to stifle its excitement? | Column

“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.” That 2016 tweet from Trump campaign adviser, and future White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then referring to Hillary Clinton and Democrats, took on a special irony on Monday, as former President Donald Trump and his allies spent much of the day and night railing against the FBI for raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and occasional home that morning.
POTUS
The Spun

Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
BOSTON, MA
Why is the new state attorney, elected by no one, changing so much so soon? | Letters

New Hillsborough state attorney reverses Andrew Warren, seeks death penalty in teacher slaying | Aug. 8. So the new Hillsborough state attorney, elected by none of us, is already making life-and-death decisions contrary to the those of our twice duly-elected state attorney. What a sickening disgrace. Maybe the case calls for the death penalty, but a much bigger issue is at stake. Voters, look again at the photo of the governor and the police officers celebrating their subversion of our will, and take heed: I believe this is what 21st-century fascism looks like.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Trump says Watergate burglary and search of Mar-a-Lago were similar. They’re not

After the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home on Aug. 8, the former president criticized it in a post on his social media network, Truth Social. “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat(ic) National Committee?” Trump asked. “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”
WASHINGTON, DC
