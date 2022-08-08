Read full article on original website
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle
Graveside Services for Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery with full military graveside rites by the Fontanelle American Legion Carlson Post No. 247. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday,...
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
St. Pat’s Church Celebrates 150 Years in Churdan with Special Saturday Event
A church in Greene County is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a special event Saturday. St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery is hosting its sesquicentennial that starts with a mass church service with the opening of the time capsule at 11:30am. Then at 12:30pm lunch will be served with the Greene County Cattlemen’s Association grilling burgers and Lidderdale Country Store providing sides.
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA
Services are pending at Murdock Funeral Home for Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA. Lila passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Kings Garden Campus Perry Lutheran Home. Lila is survived by her son, James “Jim” Hansen of Perry, IA; nephew, Doug Sutter of Clive, IA and two grandchildren.
Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
Perry Firefighters Association Grab And Go Supper Is Tomorrow
The Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go dinner tomorrow to help raise funds for the fire department. From 5:30-7 p.m. tomorrow the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle, drive through and pick up their order before driving on.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Fall Community Sports Pep Rally Scheduled with Greene County High School
As the new school year begins later this month, one organization in Greene County is hosting a community event. The Greene County Booster Club is sponsoring the Fall Sports Pep Rally on the downtown square in Jefferson August 15th at 5:30pm. Greene County School District Activities Director Dave Wright tells Raccoon Valley Radio Doug Rieder will be the emcee and all fall sports teams will be introduced, along with coaches comments and he will also address the crowd.
Robbins on college being just a year away
McKinley Robbins started wrestling when he was four years old. Several years ago he joined Sebolt Wrestling Academy, then located in Mason City, and relocated in the summer of 2020 to Jefferson. The past State Champion and three-time state tournament finalist talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about how that time...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Greene County to be Represented at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair begins this week and several Greene County residents will be there. This year’s Greene County Fair Queen Hannah Curtis will be heading to the state fairgrounds to compete for Iowa State Fair Queen. She talked about her favorite part of being at the state fair after she won the county fair queen crown this past July.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 10-11, 2022
1:44am: A deputy investigated an alarm in the 500 block of D Avenue. 4:17am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on N Avenue near 150th Street. 9:03am: The Sheriff investigated a suspicious person in the 1000 block of East Railroad Street, Grand Junction. 9:47am: The Sheriff investigated a two-vehicle backing...
City Of Perry Accepts Grant For Downtown Housing Project
At their most recent meeting the Perry City Council accepted a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that will help bring in more downtown housing. The City of Perry was recently awarded $600,000 which will be passed to the owners of the Tin Pig Tavern for a downtown housing project which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will feature 13 units to be above the restaurant and brewery.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Guthrie County Arts Council Fundraising For New Mural
The Guthrie County Arts Council is looking to bring a new mural to downtown Guthrie Center. Board Member Phyllis Wakefield says that this mural would incorporate many aspects of Guthrie County that include the history, county fair, state parks, agriculture, Lake Panorama and other landmarks. She says this new downtown mural will be designed to attract more tourism.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/11/2022)-Warm Wishes Owner Kristin Lang
Warm Wishes Owner Kristin Lang talks about her business as there will be a grand opening event this Saturday from 10am-4pm.
