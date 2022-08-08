ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
John Katko
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Nancy Mace
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Associated Press

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy