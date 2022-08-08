Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Renaissance’ Album Release Party in Crystal Bodysuit & Disco Platforms

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé put on the glitz to celebrate the success of her new album, “Renaissance.”

In her latest monochrome outfit post on Instagram , the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a black bodysuit coated in sparkling crystals. The ’80s-esque garment featured bold structured shoulders, as well as a wrap-like bodice, plunging neckline and ballooned sleeves. The piece was complete with a wide knotted sash belt and back panel, creating a hybrid dress-like finish. Completing Beyoncé’s outfit were matching gloves, diamond drop earrings and rings, as well as sheer black tights and a sparkly black minaudière shaped like a “Renaissance” record.

For footwear, the “Break My Soul” singer opted for a similar sparkle, completing her look in a pair of platform sandals. Her style included thick soles with upper straps for added security. The pair’s platform soles and 5-inch heels, meanwhile, finished her outfit with a blast of glamour from allover silver crystals, echoing her bodysuit’s same texture.

However, the isn’t Beyoncé’s only glamorous shot moment as of late; her viral artwork for Renaissance featured equally sleek pumps, many hailing from Christian Louboutin. However, she’s also donned an array of slick heels for the occasion, primarily by Jimmy Choo. The British label’s black pointed “Romy” and “Anouk” pumps, gleaming stretchy “Govi” boots and sky-high silver “Max” platform sandals round out her party-ready footwear wardrobe. Most outfits are given a sultry layer from numerous Wolford stay-up stockings and tights as well, including its popular Ruth, Neon, Elle and Individual styles — which are all available on the brand’s website .

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

