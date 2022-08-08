ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Renaissance’ Album Release Party in Crystal Bodysuit & Disco Platforms

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyvLw_0h9X526W00

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé put on the glitz to celebrate the success of her new album, “Renaissance.”

In her latest monochrome outfit post on Instagram , the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a black bodysuit coated in sparkling crystals. The ’80s-esque garment featured bold structured shoulders, as well as a wrap-like bodice, plunging neckline and ballooned sleeves. The piece was complete with a wide knotted sash belt and back panel, creating a hybrid dress-like finish. Completing Beyoncé’s outfit were matching gloves, diamond drop earrings and rings, as well as sheer black tights and a sparkly black minaudière shaped like a “Renaissance” record.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

For footwear, the “Break My Soul” singer opted for a similar sparkle, completing her look in a pair of platform sandals. Her style included thick soles with upper straps for added security. The pair’s platform soles and 5-inch heels, meanwhile, finished her outfit with a blast of glamour from allover silver crystals, echoing her bodysuit’s same texture.

However, the isn’t Beyoncé’s only glamorous shot moment as of late; her viral artwork for Renaissance featured equally sleek pumps, many hailing from Christian Louboutin. However, she’s also donned an array of slick heels for the occasion, primarily by Jimmy Choo. The British label’s black pointed “Romy” and “Anouk” pumps, gleaming stretchy “Govi” boots and sky-high silver “Max” platform sandals round out her party-ready footwear wardrobe. Most outfits are given a sultry layer from numerous Wolford stay-up stockings and tights as well, including its popular Ruth, Neon, Elle and Individual styles — which are all available on the brand’s website .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 21

Related
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Shows us How to be a Boss in Plunging Suits and Classic Pumps for Boss Campaign

Click here to read the full article. For the first time in Boss campaign history, legendary British supermodel Naomi Campbell joins the cast of the German brand’s fall/winter 2022 campaign. The newly released star-studded campaign also features American model Kendall Jenner, world-famous American rapper Future, and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho. Being the Bss woman she is, Campbell has been in her fair share of campaigns from Versace to Lanvin. The seasoned model has seen and done it all. The star is synonymous with fashion and thus, the household name needed to be dressed with comfort and style in mind....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Marilyn Monroe
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style

Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Disco#British
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover

In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
TENNIS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

143K+
Followers
17K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy