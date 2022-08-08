KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney are moving forward with public pool plans by seeking requests for qualifications from firms for land and pool facility planning. “The city desires to select a full-service firm or team available to assist with all aspects of the project, including design, engineering, cost estimation and construction administration/inspection for both land development and a pool facility,” states the city’s request for qualifications. A full copy of the RFQ is running in the legal notices of this print edition of the Courier-Tribune and online at {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/classifieds/community/other/?l=25” target=”_blank”}MyCourierTribune.com.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO