Burlington, IA

Suspect tries to tase police during arrest

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

A man is behind bars after he attempted to tase a police officer in Burlington.

On Sunday August 7, at 8:45 p.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department were called to the 1400 block of North Roosevelt Avenue in Burlington about a man attempting to break into a motor vehicle. Officers located the individual just north of Sunnyside Avenue on Highway 61. The male, later identified as Darwin Orejana, age 30, refused to comply with officers’ requests and when officers attempted to detain Orejana, he actively resisted. During the struggle with officers, Orejana was able to gain control of one of the officers’ Taser. When Orejana had control of the device, he pointed and attempted to deploy the Taser in the direction of the officers. Orejana then fled on foot while still in possession of the Taser. Orejana was subsequently located in the 100 block of Cutter Place, where he was taken into custody. An officer sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

Darwin Orejan (photo: Burlington Police Department)

Orejana, who has no listed address, was arrested and charged with Interference with Official Acts with a Weapon, two counts of Counts of Assault with a Weapon Against a Police Officer, two counts of Counts of Disarming a Police Officer (Taser) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held on bond.

