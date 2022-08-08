ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

Body of judge who vanished on family trip found in Arkansas lake

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1069de_0h9X4o9o00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The body of an Arkansas judge was recovered from a Jefferson County lake on Sunday morning, one day after he disappeared while vacationing with his family.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker did not return after going out on his own in the Mud Lake area Saturday, KLRT-TV reported.

Bueker was 48.

Mud Lake channels into the Arkansas River in Reydell, Arkansas, KATV reported.

An extensive ground and water search was launched just before midnight, including the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, the TV station reported.

“The boats used were equipped with side-scan sonar, which provides a bird’s-eye view of the water,” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. told KATV.

According to authorities, the side-scan sonar revealed a body on the bottom of the lake at around 9:16 a.m. local time Sunday, and deputies then recovered the body, the TV station reported.

Bueker’s death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, and an autopsy is pending, KLRT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Arkansas judge found dead at bottom of lake

The body of an Arkansas judge was found at the bottom of a lake some 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning, after local authorities conducted a search that lasted most of the previous night. Jeremiah T. Bueker, the 48-year-old Arkansas County Northern District judge, had planned to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AR
Jefferson County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
MyArkLaMiss

Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge

REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
REYDELL, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 49-year-old Melissa Fields was last seen in Little Rock in October of 2020. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501)...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Klrt Tv#Cox Media Group
THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy