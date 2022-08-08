ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Central Cab Company is closing its car doors for good

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPks2_0h9X4lVd00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The competition in the transportation industry is fierce, as Uber and Lyft continue to pressure taxi companies.

And Central Cab Company announced that they would be closing their car doors, permanently.

This leaves Minot without a cab service, but other rideshare companies are still available.

Some members of the Minot community took to Facebook to say that one of the main downfalls of rideshare companies is the lack of drivers during irregular business hours.

Whereas, Central Cab is open 24 hours, and takes insurance for rides for medical patients.

While Uber and Lyft may have contributed to increased competition for Central Cab, members of the company say rideshare companies are not the sole cause of the closure.

On the company’s Facebook page the announcement states, “A lack of business was not the reason for our closure. I could list the reasons and causes, but that may end up getting political. If you understand what is going on with our economy and world, you will know the reasons and causes.”

Central Cab will operate until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Business
Minot, ND
Traffic
KX News

Ask the City of Minot Anything at these August meetings

The City of Minot has announced its proposed budget for city maintenance and improvement for 2023 — and soon, you’ll have a chance to learn all about it. This 2023 budget draft is taking cues from the Capital Improvement Plan, helping improve major aspects of the city of Minot including flood control, stormwater and drainage […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business#Central Cab Company#Nexstar Media Inc
keyzradio.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County

Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
WARD COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
kfgo.com

Man struck and killed by SUV near Minot, victim identified

MINOT, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was killed while walking along a highway south of Minot shortly after 10 Sunday night. The State Patrol says the man was walking in the middle of the left lane on U.S. Highway 83 when he was struck by an SUV headed in the same direction and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him.
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out

Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
NEW TOWN, ND
kxnet.com

Someone You Should Know: Sienna Weigel, national dance title holder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — From a small town to a big stage, a North Dakota native competed against thousands of dancers from across the country to bring a number of national titles home to Minot. In this week’s Someone You Should Know, Sienna Weigel takes us on her dancing...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy