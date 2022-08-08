Central Cab Company is closing its car doors for good

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The competition in the transportation industry is fierce, as Uber and Lyft continue to pressure taxi companies.

And Central Cab Company announced that they would be closing their car doors, permanently.

This leaves Minot without a cab service, but other rideshare companies are still available.

Some members of the Minot community took to Facebook to say that one of the main downfalls of rideshare companies is the lack of drivers during irregular business hours.

Whereas, Central Cab is open 24 hours, and takes insurance for rides for medical patients.

While Uber and Lyft may have contributed to increased competition for Central Cab, members of the company say rideshare companies are not the sole cause of the closure.

On the company’s Facebook page the announcement states, “A lack of business was not the reason for our closure. I could list the reasons and causes, but that may end up getting political. If you understand what is going on with our economy and world, you will know the reasons and causes.”

Central Cab will operate until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

