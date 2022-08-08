Read full article on original website
Daily Republican
Eva Marie Ahlers of Carbondale, formerly of Du Quoin
Eva Marie Ahlers, 97, of Carbondale, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. During World War II, Eva worked for Curtis Wright Company in St. Louis, building airplanes. She then became a homemaker. Eva was of the Baptist faith. She was born Feb. 15,...
Daily Republican
Debbie Sue McDermott of Stonefort
Debbie Sue McDermott, 63, of Stonefort, Illinois, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, and the Rev. Ryan Beck will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Daily Republican
Charles Marion Griswold of Broughton, formerly of McLeansboro
Charles Marion Griswold, 89, of Broughton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at his residence. Charles was born on July 30, 1933 in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was the son of Jewel and Mary (Cantrell) Griswold. Charles married Esther Marie Essary on Dec. 31, 1952 in Bluford, Illinois. He...
Daily Republican
Williamson County marriage licenses
Marriage licenses applied for from the Williamson County Clerk's office, between July 15 and Aug. 4. • Lance M. Merchant of Simpson and Maranda L. Chance of Tunnel Hill. • Tildon A. Van and Larissa K. Bond, both of Johnston City. • Clarissa M. Drew of Bluford and Lacey N....
Daily Republican
SIU grad Rohling joins Extension as horticulture educator
Illinois Extension is welcoming Kimberly Rohling to the Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Williamson County unit as a horticulture educator. In her current role, Rohling coordinates, leads, and trains volunteers in the Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs. She also manages three food donation gardens within the local community. Rohling...
Daily Republican
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
Daily Republican
Saline County 4-H kids shine at Dog and Cat Show
The Saline County 4-H Dog and Cat Show was held on July 19 and July 21. The location for the Dog Agility Show and Rally classes on July 19 was instructor Cheri White's agility field. Saying thank you to Cheri White is not nearly enough for all she does for our 4-H dog exhibitors. We appreciate you, Cheri!
Daily Republican
Annual Saluki Golf Scramble held at Kokopelli for first time
MARION -- More than 25 teams and 165 golfers hit the links at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion on Friday for the annual Saluki Golf Scramble. It featured dozens of former Salukis as well as former SIU golfers, including a couple that saw a major accomplishment this season. SIU Director...
Daily Republican
Country Financial donates to Carrier Mills outdoor classroom
Country Financial representative Ron Brachear presented a donation of $1,500 to Carrier Mills-Stonefort Superintendent Bryce Jerrell on Aug. 4, to support the Outdoor Classroom Project at Carrier Mills-Stonefort Grade School. "We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich...
Daily Republican
Downtown demolition work to begin after Labor Day
A demolition project in downtown Harrisburg should begin just after Labor Day, Mayor John McPeek says. The Harrisburg City Council last month approved a demolition bid to remove commercial structures at 1 E. Poplar St., directly across from the Saline County Courthouse. McPeek said the multiple empty buildings would be...
Daily Republican
School officer, police cars donation OK'd by Marion council
The Marion City Council on Monday night approved the hiring of a school security officer and the donation of decommissioned police cars to a training program. The hiring of Larry Fones was approved in a 5-0 vote by the council, with Mayor Mike Absher and commissioners Doug Patton, John M. Barwick Jr., Jim Webb and John Stoecklin present.
Daily Republican
FOP honors Marion police officer Sam Ward with Life Saving Award
At Monday night's Marion city council meeting, Marion Police Department Officer Sam Ward was presented with a Life Saving Award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for his rescue of Mika Dotson on May 19. Responding to a 911 call, Ward was the first responder at the home, where...
Daily Republican
Marion wins Colt World Series for second straight year
For the second year in a row, the host team of the Colt World Series has claimed the title. The Marion team beat the team from Covina, California 3-2 in the Aug. 2 championship game, played at Rent One Park. Marion's offense started the championship game hot, scoring all three...
Daily Republican
The perils of monkeypox messaging
"While direct illness will subside, certain symptoms may remain. Consult your doctor or physician if some actually get way, way worse, which is likely." Those words aren't ripped from the tail end of the latest prescription drug spot. They are a fair smirk at us, here, right now, you and I, as we muddle through another public health threat, clearly having tuned out some of the quick mumbo-jumbo that came at the tail end of the last one.
