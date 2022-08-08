ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loreal Palmer: 5 Things To Know About Keke Palmer’s Sister On ‘Claim To Fame’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkGA6_0h9X4g6000
Image Credit: ABC

celebrity relatives keep getting revealed. In episode 4, viewers learned that “L.C.” is Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Palmer. She’s managed to avoid elimination so far.

So, who is Loreal Palmer? Keke has already weighed in about her sister’s run on the show. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about this Claim To Fame competitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAc8I_0h9X4g6000
Loreal Palmer on ‘Claim To Fame.’ (ABC)

1. Loreal hopes Claim To Fame gives her more confidence.

“The one thing I hope to gain out of this experience personally is more self-confidence,” Loreal said on Claim To Fame. “I came into this game with horrible social anxiety, so this is me stepping out of the shadow and into the spotlight.”

2. Keke fully supports her run on Claim To Fame.

“I’m living for her being on Claim To Fame, I mean she is giving her all. I’m so proud of her,” Keke told ET. “You know, everybody in my family is a real character, and obviously she’s my older sister, so a lot of what you see and know of as me, I got from her. So I’m very excited.” In the ABC series, Loreal revealed that she and Keke are “extremely close. I feel like she is my biggest cheerleader.”

3. Loreal is Keke’s older sister.

Loreal is the oldest of Sharon and Larry Palmer’s four children. Loreal is 33. Loreal and Keke also have younger twin siblings named Lawrence and Lawrencia.

4. Loreal’s helped write two songs for film soundtracks.

Loreal was featured as a writer of “Not In Your Video” and “All My Girlz” on the Akeelah and the Bee soundtrack, which starred Loreal’s sister Keke. Loreal was also a performer in “Not In Your Video.” She is credited as a writer on the track “Bottoms Up” from the movie Make It Happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ulvQ_0h9X4g6000
Keke Palmer currently stars in the new movie ‘Nope.’ (Shutterstock)

5. Loreal has worked as a set decorator.

Loreal worked as a set decorator on the short film Resident Evil: Resurrection, according to her IMDb profile. The film was released in 2012.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

