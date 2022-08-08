Read full article on original website
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA
Services are pending at Murdock Funeral Home for Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA. Lila passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Kings Garden Campus Perry Lutheran Home. Lila is survived by her son, James “Jim” Hansen of Perry, IA; nephew, Doug Sutter of Clive, IA and two grandchildren.
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Reminder: Big Red Radio at Cruisin’ to the Square Today in Jefferson
A reminder that today is the Cruisin’ to the Square event in downtown Jefferson. Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold says the streets around the square are blocked off to traffic at 1pm for the event to take place between 4:30 and 7pm. There will be several cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors lining the streets of Jefferson. Wentold points out awards for best car, truck, motorcycle, tractor, interior, paint, engine and most likely to get a ticket from law enforcement will be done towards the end of the event.
St. Pat’s Church Celebrates 150 Years in Churdan with Special Saturday Event
A church in Greene County is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a special event Saturday. St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery is hosting its sesquicentennial that starts with a mass church service with the opening of the time capsule at 11:30am. Then at 12:30pm lunch will be served with the Greene County Cattlemen’s Association grilling burgers and Lidderdale Country Store providing sides.
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle
Graveside Services for Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery with full military graveside rites by the Fontanelle American Legion Carlson Post No. 247. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday,...
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/10/2022)-Cruisin’ to the Square Co-Organizer Chuck Wenthold
Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold talks about tomorrow’s Cruisin’ to the Square event in downtown Jefferson.
Tomorrow Marks First Day Of The Adel Sweet Corn Festival
The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival will kick off tomorrow with a couple of activities. The shucking of seven tons of sweet corn begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday in preparation to have it given out the next day. Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Director Deb Bengston says another fun event will be the Sweet Corn Princess Contest at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Community Sports Pep Rally Scheduled with Greene County High School
As the new school year begins later this month, one organization in Greene County is hosting a community event. The Greene County Booster Club is sponsoring the Fall Sports Pep Rally on the downtown square in Jefferson August 15th at 5:30pm. Greene County School District Activities Director Dave Wright tells Raccoon Valley Radio Doug Rieder will be the emcee and all fall sports teams will be introduced, along with coaches comments and he will also address the crowd.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Perry Firefighters Association Grab And Go Supper Is Tomorrow
The Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go dinner tomorrow to help raise funds for the fire department. From 5:30-7 p.m. tomorrow the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle, drive through and pick up their order before driving on.
For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’
Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
Ames Police investigating death of Iowa State University student
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of an Iowa State University student. Officers were called to an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue Wednesday on a report of a deceased person. Police say an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. […]
