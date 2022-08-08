Read full article on original website
Bloomington Police: 2 MOA shooting suspects arrested in Chicago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A week after shots were fired inside the Mall of America, Bloomington Police Department officials announced the arrests of two suspects, the alleged gunman and an alleged accomplice. Authorities announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that around 2:15 p.m., 21-year-old Shamar Lark, believed to be...
Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building. Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Minnesota Camp Counselor Charged With Shooting Arrows At Campers
One of the fun things about summer is all the different outdoor activities kids can do; usually, a day camp is one super fun way to learn new activities and skills. But for a group of kids at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota what happened to them would be pretty traumatic.
Man charged for unintentional murder at downtown Minneapolis apartment, throwing gun from balcony
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man fatally shot a 31-year-old man in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building and then threw the gun from a balcony onto the roof of the nearby WCCO building. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree manslaughter...
Mother Sues Walmart After Daughter Dies In Fire In MN Store Lot
(Minneapolis, MN) — A woman is suing Walmart after her daughter died in a fire in the store’s parking lot north of Minneapolis. Essie McKenzie accuses the retailer of negligence and wrongful death due to a lack of oversight. The suit claims Walmart has a policy that welcomes RV campers to stay overnight in their parking lots. The plaintiff’s daughter died in August 2019 when a fire spread from a recreational camper to a car where six-year-old Ty’rah White was inside. The victim’s nine-year-old sister was badly disfigured.
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Bail set for three suspects charged with helping alleged MOA gunman
MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run. Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold...
Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Minneapolis. At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Department says it was alerted to a shooting near the intersection of 21st St. E. and 15th Ave. S. in the Ventura Village neighborhood, with officers finding a woman at the scene who was suffered a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound."
Teen camp counselor charged with firing arrows at kids, boy injured
MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A teenage camp counselor was charged Tuesday with firing arrows at children during a day camp in Minnetrista, allegedly injuring one in the process. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged with child endangerment for putting an 8-year-old boy in a situation that was "likely to substantially harm the child's physical, emotional, mental health or cause the child's death," prosecutors say.
Man killed in downtown Mpls. apartment shooting ID'd as Ahmed Elsaied
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.Police arrested another man at the scene. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue. After the shooting, a gun was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building, which is next door to Artistry on 10th.MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment."There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.
State Patrol will maintain presence in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
Woman shot outside downtown Minneapolis Target store
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say an argument led to a woman being shot Wednesday evening on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.Officers rushed to the corner of the mall and 9th Street at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" near the Target store. She is being treated at a local hospital. Police say no arrests have been made. Less than three hours later, two men were shot in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.Four people were shot in three separate shootings in the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.
Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue.MORE: Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop"We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now,...
Police: Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at three motorcyclists
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an incident in which shots were fired at three motorcyclists in Anoka County Wednesday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 1:47 p.m. deputies were called by motorcyclists who reported a driver of a BMW was shooting at them near Lexington Ave. NE and Constance Blvd NE in Ham Lake.
Lake Street White Castle employee nearly hit as gunfire flies between vehicles
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a bullet narrowly missed a fast food employee when people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.The Minneapolis Police Department said a bullet went through the drive-thru window of the White Castle at 100 Lake Street West around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.Occupants of two vehicles were driving down the street firing each other, police said. Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested three men. They also recovered narcotics from the car.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Police: Teen accidentally shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a teen is hospitalized after they believe he was accidentally shot inside an apartment in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, according to police.
Monday hearing set for 2 ex-MPD officers in George Floyd's murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge scheduled a hearing for Monday on the “status of plea negotiations” for the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd, with the hearing coming after the judge's window for accepting any deal appears to have closed.
Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase
ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers. Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
