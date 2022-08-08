ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Fort D’s Osborne was born to play football

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pu9oF_0h9X4NWJ00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester’s Zolten Osborne was born to play the game of football, and lead a team as a quarterback.

“It’s almost like a different game when you’re playing this position. It brings more of the mental to the game film and preparation, everything like that,” said Fort D starting quarterback Zolten Osborne.

Underneath all his hair, the Patriot senior has a great head on his shoulders.

“He’s always on time. He’s always here, he’s got great character. He’s very smart, knows the game. He’s like having another coach, he’s a really really really good player,” Fort D head coach Steve LaPrad said.

After throwing for over 3,500 yards and accounting for 38 total td’s last season. Osborne feels he’s still being slept on, similarly to his idol Aaron Rodgers.

What has Zolten been working on to try to wake some college recruiter’s up?

“I want to be a little more versatile, want to be able to run the ball a little more. I put on size again. I want to maintain size this time and really showcase all my abilities this year,” said Osborne.

With all the talent that’s come through the Fort.

Osborne’s head coach believes he may have more ability than anyone.

“He’s probably the best thrower I’ve ever had. He can really spin the football.” said coach LaPrad.

High praise from the dean of Lowcountry coaches

Like a Patriot’s QB before him, Dak Joyner. Osborne wants to reach the highest peak this season with a state title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedanielislandnews.com

Helmet shortages hit before football season kicks off

The good news, if you are Bishop England High School football coach John Cantey, is that interest in the Battling Bishops football program is almost at the breaking point. The coach is in charge of the varsity and junior varsity programs and there are more than 100 players ready to do battle for BE. The junior varsity team boasts some ultra-impressive numbers with 60 players on the roster.
CHARLESTON, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston City Paper

How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered

Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

R&B singer LITTLE FISH finds post-industry bliss in Charleston

Although local indie R&B singer Jessica Rollins, aka LITTLE FISH, is a relatively young artist, she already sounds a little jaded. She released her debut EP Know ME Aug. 3. The 27-year-old Arizona native did stints in both Los Angeles and Nashville trying to make it as a singer and songwriter, including an exploratory deal with Capitol Records, a spot in a music mastery program with label impresario Charlie Walk and a spot in a fledgling EDM group.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots shooter turns himself in

The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
WALTERBORO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriot#Lowcountry
WCBD Count on 2

Don Kennedy ready for new school year as CCSD’s leader

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s second-largest school district will welcome 49,000 students back to the classroom next week. But the return comes after big changes within the Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) leadership team. Don Kennedy, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, was named the district’s interim superintendent earlier this year. It’s […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for 3 missing juveniles in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say three juveniles ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area Wednesday afternoon. The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Because of their age, no booking photos...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thedanielislandnews.com

Mt. Pleasant interchange improvements may benefit DI commuters

The commute time to and from Daniel Island is solely impacted by the traffic buildup along I-526. The major thoroughfare may become less congested in the years to come pending the improvements of the Long Point Road interchange near the Wando Terminal in Mount Pleasant. On Aug. 2, South Carolina...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Showers Possible Thursday & Friday Before Drier Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm, muggy weather is expected once again over the next few days. A few afternoon storms are possible again on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Friday. This front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The front will push south of our area Friday leading to a dry, sunny weekend with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say. Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy