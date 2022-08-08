Fort D’s Osborne was born to play football

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester’s Zolten Osborne was born to play the game of football, and lead a team as a quarterback.

“It’s almost like a different game when you’re playing this position. It brings more of the mental to the game film and preparation, everything like that,” said Fort D starting quarterback Zolten Osborne.

Underneath all his hair, the Patriot senior has a great head on his shoulders.

“He’s always on time. He’s always here, he’s got great character. He’s very smart, knows the game. He’s like having another coach, he’s a really really really good player,” Fort D head coach Steve LaPrad said.

After throwing for over 3,500 yards and accounting for 38 total td’s last season. Osborne feels he’s still being slept on, similarly to his idol Aaron Rodgers.

What has Zolten been working on to try to wake some college recruiter’s up?

“I want to be a little more versatile, want to be able to run the ball a little more. I put on size again. I want to maintain size this time and really showcase all my abilities this year,” said Osborne.

With all the talent that’s come through the Fort.

Osborne’s head coach believes he may have more ability than anyone.

“He’s probably the best thrower I’ve ever had. He can really spin the football.” said coach LaPrad.

High praise from the dean of Lowcountry coaches

Like a Patriot’s QB before him, Dak Joyner. Osborne wants to reach the highest peak this season with a state title.

