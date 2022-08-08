Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
North Platte Telegraph
Man whose body was found in northern Douglas County is identified
OMAHA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday in what officials say was a homicide. Lamar A. Nedd, 46, who the Sheriff's Office said was known as "Freddy Dead," was found dead near 75th Street and Rainwood Road around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
North Platte Telegraph
Bank robber grabs officer's gun and fires during a scuffle
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt. Police said the incident was reported...
North Platte Telegraph
Bail set at $5 million for suspect in Laurel quadruple homicide
LAUREL — The man accused of killing four Laurel residents last week had his bail set at $5 million. Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set bail after he found there was probable cause for authorities to arrest 42-year-old Jason Jones, who is accused of killing Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85; Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53, on Thursday.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man charged with murder held without bail
OMAHA — An Omaha man charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 58-year-old woman was ordered Friday to be held without bail. Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Rita Hash at an apartment near Maple Street and Maplewood Boulevard. During a...
North Platte Telegraph
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
North Platte Telegraph
Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska
Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state. According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.
North Platte Telegraph
Tuesday turf battles outside Lincoln Planned Parenthood pit demonstrators on both sides of abortion issue
Outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, a crowd gathers. Some are kneeling, praying the rosary. Others are dressed in rainbow colors and hold signs that read “Honk 4 Choice.” People dressed in blue vests hand out pamphlets. Clinic escorts shake tambourines and blare music.
North Platte Telegraph
Peru State plans to construct 5 new buildings at a cost of $14.6 million
OMAHA — Big things are coming to Peru State College by the fall of 2024. The college has announced plans to construct five buildings, including two air-supported domes, that will total more than 104,000 square feet. Two buildings will be built north of the college’s Oak Bowl football stadium....
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: twelve, seventeen) (three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 19, Year: 68. (Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-eight) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
NU regents approve project to address rural workforce shortage
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023, with projected completion...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Group turns in petitions to allow Lincoln to vote on fairness ordinance
A group determined to get the so-called fairness ordinance — the broad update to city code including protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — on the November ballot turned in more than 11,000 signatures Monday morning. That’s nearly 20% more than the 8,846 they needed, though signatures...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice
John Cook likes to refer to looming projects as "the art of coaching." The Nebraska volleyball coach has one on his hands this season at middle blocker. Consider this scene from Tuesday, the Huskers' first practice of the season. 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hord and 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson were standing by each other each learning how to play middle blocker for the Huskers.
