ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Friends of GR Parks

Friends of GR Parks hosts their Green Gala soon. We talk to the ED about the importance of the event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Black People#The Documentary#Racism#Linus Movies#Entertain#Grand Stand Picture#Grand Stand Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
mibiz.com

Atlanta neurosurgeon returning to hometown GR to open cannabis testing lab

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Paul King is returning to his hometown of Grand Rapids to open the state’s first Black-owned cannabis safety compliance facility. King, an Atlanta, Ga.-based neurosurgeon who grew up in Grand Rapids, plans to open Hummingbird Laboratories LLC on Division Avenue roughly 1 mile south of downtown and near his childhood home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Mill Creek Days

Guests from Mill Creek Days discuss the happening this weekend in Comstock Park, a festival brought back that include multiple outdoor activities. We talk about the details of this event kicking off on the 11th.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
1077 WRKR

George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy