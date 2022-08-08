Brad Pitt Keeps a ‘Sh*t List’ of Actors He Won’t Work with, Says Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Click here to read the full article.

Don’t get on Brad Pitt ’s bad side.

The Oscar winner apparently keeps a “shit list” of actors he won’t work with, according to “ Bullet Train ” co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson .

“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” Taylor-Johnson explained of Pitt during the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland (via Variety ).

While Pitt is a “humble and gracious human being,” Taylor-Johnson added that the actor expects the same from co-stars in return. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” the “Kraven the Hunter” lead said. “You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘shit’ list.”

The star-studded, cameo-filled “Bullet Train,” directed by Pitt’s former stunt double David Leitch, additionally stars Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Bad Bunny. As a zen hitman named Ladybug, Pitt’s performance in the stunt-driven action comedy is just another iconic role for the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Academy Award winner.

While Taylor-Johnson sustained an intense on-set injury leading to hospitalization, Pitt performed 95 percent of his own physical stunts and left production without any “war wounds.”

“Oh, I certainly went home and went ‘ahh,'” Pitt joked to Variety at the red carpet premiere. “But no. Aaron, on the other hand…Brian [Tyree Henry], on the other hand…The young’ins, you know.”

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand,” Taylor-Johnson said of his injury. “And I literally went wham, passed out. And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”

IndieWire’s David Ehlrich praised Pitt’s dedication to the zaniness of the role, writing , “Pitt is having a t ruly palpable amount of fun in it, and the energy that radiates off of him as he fights Bad Bunny over an explosive briefcase or styles his hair with the blow dryer function of a Japanese toilet is somehow magnetic enough to convince us that we’re having fun, too.”