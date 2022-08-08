Read full article on original website
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
NHS dentist shortage: 'I went to the shed for pliers and pulled my tooth'
BBC research has found nine out of every 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service, and 80% of NHS practices are not taking on children. The Department of Health says an extra £50m has been made available "to...
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust medics send no confidence letter to bosses
More than 140 doctors at an NHS mental health trust have sent a letter of no confidence to its senior leadership. Medics at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust (NSFT) told its chair that "endemic issues show little sign of resolving". It is the only mental healthcare provider in the...
NHS staff shortages ‘impacting children’s services outside of hospital’
Children will face longer waits for help with autism or speech problems due to NHS staff shortages outside of hospitals, health leaders have warned.The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers warned that without action the waiting list for community care will continue to rise.The organisations, which represent NHS bodies, said there are growing vacancies for district nurses, health visitors, podiatrists, community dentists and speech and language therapists.Delays in accessing services such as speech and language therapy or assessments for autism can have “profound impacts” on the lives of children, they said.The organisations said existing staff shortages in the community have been...
NHS faces winter of strikes as nurses and professionals ballot over pay
A ballot of around 100,000 NHS members of the Unite union is under way over possible strike action this winter in protest at a below-inflation pay offer.Voting by Unite members in England and Wales began as the Royal College of Nursing announced almost half a million members will also take part in a separate strike ballot next month.Both unions are recommending their members support industrial action, which could begin in October and throw the health service into crisis over the winter.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said that a typical 4 per cent pay offer for NHS professionals including scientists, health...
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Kent hospital trust apologises to mother after her baby dies
Alisha Pegg, who was wrongly told her baby had died, hours before she did, says she was not listened to
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa
The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
Highlands and Moray churches at risk of closure
Church of Scotland has proposed closing 26 churches in its Inverness Presbytery area. Under the draft plans, sites in Inverness, Nairn and Forres are at risk. Church of Scotland said the moves formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan. The plans are to be subject to further discussions and...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Carmarthenshire chapel spared demolition after villagers' pleas
The owner of a rural chapel which has stood for almost 150 years has been told that he cannot demolish it. Villagers in Rhydcymerau, Carmarthenshire, who objected to the plan, said they would like it to be a meeting place and community shop. "These were our people, and we should...
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
Driver spared jail after causing grandad's death in Glasgow
A driver who killed a grandfather after ploughing into his motorbike has been spared jail. Peter Dunnachie admitted causing death by careless driving after hitting Iain Wyatt at a roundabout, near Baillieston, in May 2020. Mr Wyatt, a 43-year-old police forensic nurse, suffered a bleed to the brain and a...
Lowestoft £24.9m regeneration project gets government approval
Five parts of Lowestoft are to be revamped after the government rubber-stamped a £24.9m grant. The town was chosen among 100 in the UK to benefit from the £3.6bn Towns Fund. The areas due to be redeveloped are listed under the Station Quarter, Cultural Quarter, Historic Quarter, the Seafront Vision and the Port Gateway.
Glasgow students denied university accommodation
New students at the University of Glasgow will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday. Prospective students from further afield were also told they are no longer guaranteed a place to stay. The university blamed...
Students and teachers: share your thoughts ahead of A level results day
We’d like to hear from students, teachers and parents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland about concerns in the run-up to results day on Thursday
UK's Yorkshire Water to introduce hosepipe ban from August 26
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Yorkshire Water announced on Friday that it would bring in a hosepipe ban from Aug. 26, saying parts of northern English region had seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.
