ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Portable $12 Power Strip Means Never Getting Stuck With a Single Outlet While Traveling

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWrVm_0h9X3Zpa00

Click here to read the full article.

Working from a coffee shop can be maddening, especially when the place is buzzing with people waiting for their drinks. Finding an available outlet can be adventurous when there are few around, so you should ditch your regular charger for this travel-friendly power strip with three USB ports and outlets. You’ll be someone’s savior while they’re waiting for that caramel iced macchiato.

The Alitayee USB Power Strip not only offers plenty of utility, but Amazon has it at 55% off its regular price. That’s a great deal, considering it’ll cost you under $12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ummtl_0h9X3Zpa00


Buy: Alitayee USB Power Strip $11.19 (orig. $24.99) 55% OFF

Why the Alitayee USB Power Strip Is a Great Deal

  • Originally $24.99, but now $11.19
  • Instant savings of $13.80
  • 55% off its regular price
  • Compact size makes it travel friendly
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Alitayee USB Power Strip

Sharing is caring, which is precisely what you’ll be able to do with the Alitayee USB Power Strip. With its wrap-around extension cord, you’ll be able to instantly transform the one outlet you’d be occupying into three — with room to charge an additional three gadgets via USB. Having so many outlets and USB ports within reach is wonderful when you’re charging many devices simultaneously, so you won’t ever have to swap out one thing for another due to the lack of charging ports.

Secondly, we love that it’s compact and perfect for travel. You won’t have to fuss around with the extension cord because it neatly wraps around the power strip for easy storage. Its size and extension cable make for the perfect tabletop-friendly power strip, so you’re not constantly ducking underneath the desk to swap things out. In fact, everything would be within reach and conveniently accessed. Even better, it features a right-angled plug positioned at a 45-degree angle to prevent an accidental covering of other outlets.

This 6-in-1 power strip can also provide 5V 3.1A 15.5W fast charging so that you can connect your gadget, and the power strip will automatically supply it with the most optimal charge. Regarding safety precautions, the Alitayee USB Power Strip is made of a fire-resistant PC shell and high-quality copper bar to help with the prevention of over-voltage and current protection.


Buy: Alitayee USB Power Strip $11.19 (orig. $24.99) 55% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Quick-Dry Towels Are Always Ready and Never Smelly

Click here to read the full article. When you hear “quick-drying towels,” it’s hard not to conjure images of thin and flimsy travel towels or a cheesy Shamwow infomercial. Sure, they may take up less room in your knapsack or carry-on luggage, but they don’t exactly get the job done when it comes to drying off. Luckily, quick-dry towels have come a long way in recent years, with a variety of new options hitting the market to make all of your shower thoughts and dreams come true. Today, you can find many fast-drying and luxurious towels for use in bathrooms, in...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Power Extender Solves One Of the Most Annoying Problems I Have Working at My Desk

A clean desk is about more than just aesthetic appeal; it can actually improve your productivity. Your stress level can actually go up due to desktop clutter, and small annoyances throughout the workday impede your performance and can make it more difficult to get things done. The good news is that you can take steps to reduce clutter, and you can do it for $27 less for a short time. The Jgstkcity Desktop Power Grommet provides recessed power access on your desk. It sits nearly flush against the surface while still giving you access to two AC outlets and three USB...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb Cable#Usb Ports#Coffee Shop#Usb
SPY

Too Few Outlets, Too Many Devices? This Smart Kasa Power Strip Is 41% Off Right Now

Click here to read the full article. No home ever has enough spare outlets, especially for people with a lot of electronics. Between the TV, gaming consoles, smart lighting system, sound system and so on, you’ll need every outlet you can find. Luckily for you, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has multiple ports for all the smart control you could ask for. Plus, it’s currently 41% off on Amazon for a limited time. Kasa is a well-known name in the smart home industry, especially among smart outlet manufacturers. Kasa’s smart devices include cameras, plugs and much more, and they...
ELECTRONICS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
SPY

Pet Owners Are So Obsessed With This $29 Pet Hair Remover They’ve Given It 90,000+ Perfect Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a pet owner, you know just how hard it is to keep your home tidy when your dog or cat sheds. From vacuuming to lint rolling, it seems the job is never done when removing pet hair, lint and dander from your carpet and furniture. There are, however, a few trusted products that will help, like the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, which you can get for less than $29 at Amazon. The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover has over 90,000 perfect reviews on Amazon from users who have referred to it as “life-changing”...
PET SERVICES
SPY

Get Organized: 25 Home Storage Hacks That Will Instantly Declutter Your Space

Click here to read the full article. Keeping your home nice and organized requires a lot of time-consuming work — or a little proactive planning. But if it’s too late to plan ahead, then clearing clutter suddenly becomes a never-ending task. That’s why we’re always on the search for the best tool storage and home organizers. The best home storage hacks keep your bathroom, kitchen, garage, or living room organized. And when your home is organized and tidy, you might be surprised how much your mood improves. So no more shoes wandering around your bed, tools in your closet or kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
CONNECTICUT STATE
SPY

The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality

Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Mini Tripods Help Get The Perfect Shot and Fit in Any Bag

Whether you’re an amateur photographer or a pro, a mini tripod can prove an essential and portable piece of equipment to get the ultimate shot. Do you frequently miss out on photo ops because you’re always the photographer? With the help of a tripod, this is no longer an issue. The best mini tripods can be placed on the floor or a tabletop — many of them even have bendable legs that can be wrapped around anything. Finding the best mini tripod for your needs will depend on a few factors. Some are designed specifically for smartphones, while others will work...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home

Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The $30 Bite Away Cured My Bug Bites Way Better Than the Viral “Bug Bite Thing” Suction Tool

An epically hot and buggy summer has made the quest for mosquito relief more urgent than ever, and one of the big viral hits has been the Bug Bite Thing. This simple suction tool designed to extract the insect saliva and venom that creates those maddening bug-bite itches is everywhere, it seems. On TikTok, the official “Bug Bite Thing” account has racked up more than 1.3 million likes, and we reviewed it on SPY last summer. As a $10 solution to escape the itch, it’s not bad. But throw in another $20, and you land on the Bite Away electric pen,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Stanley Adventure Quencher Water Bottle Went Viral on TikTok, and Now It’s Selling for $95 on eBay

Click here to read the full article. TikTok users may love to share cool new products, but here at SPY, we do that professionally. Of course, we also keep a close eye on TikTok to see which random products are trending, and this summer, the viral gods have found the perfect water bottle — the 40 oz. Stanley Adventure Quencher. The problem? It’s perpetually out of stock. So where can you buy the Stanley Adventure Quencher Water Bottle? Currently, this #IFoundItOnTikTok product is out of stock on Stanley’s website, back-ordered via Williams Sonoma (until December!), and being price gouged on Amazon, where it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy