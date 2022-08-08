ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn Showed the Hilarious Mom Challenges of Taking a Glam Selfie & We Feel Seen

By Thea Glassman
 3 days ago
There’s an art to perfecting the perfect selfie and a kicking baby’s little legs is — unfortunately — not involved. Olivia Munn demonstrated just how difficult it is to get that glam shot when she shared a video of her son, 8-month-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, taking center stage.

The actress started to try to take a cute shot of herself when Malcolm began furiously kicking her in the face, over and over and over again. “Taking selfies when you’re a mom,” she quipped.

The hilarious video hit home for many, many mothers. “Yup!!! Been there hundreds of times!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one user commented. Another added: “🤣🤣 omg yasss! Always lollll #motherhood .”

Munn has been delightfully honest and candid about her motherhood journey , preferring to post about the realities instead of just those picture perfect moments. On Mother’s Day, she shared a photo of herself joyfully eating some fried chicken and offered a heartfelt caption about the struggles that come along with being a new mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, but especially to the moms who are struggling with post partum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you’ve realized that the snap back is bullsh*t and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don’t have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood,” she wrote.

Munn has been vocal about her own postpartum experience, keeping fans updated on her physical, emotional and mental well-being. She shared a middle-of-the-night selfie which will make so many moms feel seen, featuring a chocolate chip cookie and a sweatshirt with spit up on it. She had been wearing said sweatshirt for about three days — possibly more — and wanted to share her current state with other moms out there who might be feeling the same way.

“I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat),” she wrote. We completely hear her!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

