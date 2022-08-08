Jamie Oliver’s Herby Green Rice & Fish Is a One-Pan Dinner That’s Table-Ready in Just 15 Minutes

Matt Alexander/AP Images. Design Ashley Britton/SheKnows. Matt Alexander/AP Images. Design Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

As we prepare for back-to-school season, quick, nutritious meals are a lifesaver. Jamie Oliver’s new fish recipe is exactly what you need to feed your family in a jiffy — and make cleanup less of a headache! The ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders cookbook author shared the recipe for his One-Pan Herby Rice & Fish, and we never knew something so simple could look so good!

“ONE PAN dinner inspiration that’s ready in just 15 minutes…this is my herby green rice & fish,” Oliver captioned a post on Instagram last week. Big flavour, minimal faff.”

He also shared a video of himself demonstrating how to cook the One-Pan Herby Green Rice & Fish meal, with the full recipe available on his website. “I’m going to give you a recipe that I think will give you a little bit of love and excitement and color into your weekly cook,” Oliver says in the video. “It’s going to be a green rice dish, light and fluffy. Full of flavor and the good stuff.”

He starts by pouring rice into a pan and sets it aside. Then he puts washed spinach leaves, coriander, green onions, and more into a blender, pouring the bright green mixture into the rice and boils. You will also need white fish fillets (such as cod, haddock, pollock, or megrim), natural yogurt, harissa, and other ingredients. It all bakes in the same pan except for the yogurt and harissa, which are served in a bowl on the side.

“To turn this midweek meal into more of a treat, jazz it up with additional fish or shellfish, such as calms, prawns, squid, salmon, scallops – have fun with it, and enjoy!” Oliver wrote on his website.

The chef also advised to mix up the greens if you want. “You can use this recipe as a principle too and take it lots of ways, mix up the greens you choose or throw in some additional vegetables – whatever you fancy!” he wrote on Instagram.

The finished result — which goes from prep to table in just 15 minutes! — is a flavorful dish packed with nutrients. It’s also full of rice, making it extra filling, too.

Get Oliver’s full One-Pan Herby Green Rice & Fish recipe here.

