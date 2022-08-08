ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Jamie Oliver’s Herby Green Rice & Fish Is a One-Pan Dinner That’s Table-Ready in Just 15 Minutes

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9Ykn_0h9X3MbN00
Matt Alexander/AP Images. Design Ashley Britton/SheKnows. Matt Alexander/AP Images. Design Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

As we prepare for back-to-school season, quick, nutritious meals are a lifesaver. Jamie Oliver’s new fish recipe is exactly what you need to feed your family in a jiffy — and make cleanup less of a headache! The ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders cookbook author shared the recipe for his One-Pan Herby Rice & Fish, and we never knew something so simple could look so good!

“ONE PAN dinner inspiration that’s ready in just 15 minutes…this is my herby green rice & fish,” Oliver captioned a post on Instagram last week. Big flavour, minimal faff.”

He also shared a video of himself demonstrating how to cook the One-Pan Herby Green Rice & Fish meal, with the full recipe available on his website. “I’m going to give you a recipe that I think will give you a little bit of love and excitement and color into your weekly cook,” Oliver says in the video. “It’s going to be a green rice dish, light and fluffy. Full of flavor and the good stuff.”

He starts by pouring rice into a pan and sets it aside. Then he puts washed spinach leaves, coriander, green onions, and more into a blender, pouring the bright green mixture into the rice and boils. You will also need white fish fillets (such as cod, haddock, pollock, or megrim), natural yogurt, harissa, and other ingredients. It all bakes in the same pan except for the yogurt and harissa, which are served in a bowl on the side.

“To turn this midweek meal into more of a treat, jazz it up with additional fish or shellfish, such as calms, prawns, squid, salmon, scallops – have fun with it, and enjoy!” Oliver wrote on his website.

The chef also advised to mix up the greens if you want. “You can use this recipe as a principle too and take it lots of ways, mix up the greens you choose or throw in some additional vegetables – whatever you fancy!” he wrote on Instagram.

The finished result — which goes from prep to table in just 15 minutes! — is a flavorful dish packed with nutrients. It’s also full of rice, making it extra filling, too.

Get Oliver’s full One-Pan Herby Green Rice & Fish recipe here.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
Mashed

How Long You Can Really Keep Cream Cheese In The Fridge?

With so many appetizing ways to enjoy cream cheese, it's no surprise that there's likely a tub of it tucked away somewhere in your fridge. Spread it on a toasted bagel, plunge a salty pretzel into it, or mix it into a sweet dessert for that added touch of creaminess — the list of uses for this spread goes on.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Oliver
SheKnows

The TikTok-Famous Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Available at Aldi so Stock Up While You Can

Our favorite sandwiches are made with a delicious layer of ice cream in between two crunchy cookies. This versatile treat works with any ice cream flavor and cookie combination (even macarons!), but TikTok is currently obsessed with a specific type of ice cream sandwich — and it looks so good! The amazing-looking sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches are now available at Aldi, and you’ll want to run to your nearest store before they sell out.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now. Let this be your time to...
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

Yes, I can get a can of chickpeas brought to my door in moments. But what have I lost?

I remember very clearly my first pineapple on ice at a corner deli in New York. It was on the north-east corner of Columbus and 57th Street, a sprawling store front spilling flowers and fresh produce that, along with the diner next door, stayed open all night. There is pineapple in London, and 24-hour shops, but this was different. In the first flush of enthusiasm for my new city, everything about that deli seemed outlandishly great. Abundance! Convenience! Pineapple, freshly cut and packaged on ice! I might as well have arrived from somewhere still under rationing.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Fish#Fish Meal#Food Drink#Green Rice Fish#Pan Wonders#Pan
Family Proof

Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken recipe makes the juiciest, most tender chicken thanks to the fresh butter, zesty garlic, lemons, and aromatic stuffing. This recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes and cooked in 1 hour 20 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?

Chicken is one of my favorite proteins. It’s simple to cook, but it can be spiced up in various ways to make it new and exciting every night. Not only that, but it goes with everything: salads, sandwiches, tacos, soups, appetizers and more. You name it, and you can probably make it with chicken.
RECIPES
Family Proof

How To Make Homemade Buffalo Sauce? Recipes Worth Cooking

Homemade Buffalo Sauce is a bolder and fancier version of a hot sauce that can be easily made in your own kitchen. It is rich and buttery, and perfect on pretty much anything!. This dip can be made in just 15 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches Are a Flavorful Weeknight Wonder

Summer is winding down, and while for some, that means a future of Costco Pumpkin Streusel Muffins and leaf-peeping trips is on the horizon, for others, it means the panic-inducing back-to-school season is already here. It’s hard enough getting ourselves ready for the day, but add kids into the mix and things can get seriously hectic from breakfast through bedtime. That means we don’t always have as much time as we’d like for hands-on cooking projects when fall rolls around, and we rely heavily on the slow cooker to help us make family-friendly meals that can basically simmer to perfection...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
therecipecritic.com

Baked Avocado Fries

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Crispy-baked avocado fries are coated in seasoning and a crunchy garlic panko crust and then baked to crispy perfection! These are so delicious and easy to make that you will want to pair them with every meal!
RECIPES
Fox News

Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe

'Tis the season for campfire cooking. Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat. "Foil packets are a fun,...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Shrimp and Tomato Toasts

This is a drippy, messy, fork-and-knife toast, full of punchy, smoky, Spanish-inspired flavors. I leave the tails on the shrimp because they’re easy to remove as you go with utensils—if you’d prefer to remove them first, simply do so before adding them to the pan. Either way, be sure to cut your bread into thick slices to ensure it can stand up to the hefty load of toppings.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy