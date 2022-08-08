ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bonkers Hawaiian Mansion Justin Bieber Once Rented for $10,000 a Night Is Heading to Auction

By Dana Givens
 3 days ago
Why settle for a Hawaiian getaway when you can live the island life every day?

The Waterfalling Estate on the Big Island is going up for auction this month, and it’s got more than just great weather and daily rainbows to offer. Located on the Hamakua coastline, the sprawling 7,000-plus-square-foot property is situated on over 9 acres of pristine land and. With unobstructed views of the coastline, the property feels more like luxury resort than a home.

That’s one reason why it’s somewhat famous. The home has appeared on TV shows ranging from “Love Island” and “Ex on the Beach.” But it’s probably best known as the vacation getaway that Justin Bieber rented for $10,000 per night. (It’s no wonder why the house is one of the most photographed spots on the island.)

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home certainly doesn’t lack for space. The home itself has a full chef’s kitchen, a four-car garage, and a helipad worthy of any pop star’s grand entrance. As an extra nod to privacy, all bedrooms have private terraces complete with spa jacuzzi tubs. True to its moniker, a 240-foot waterfall serves as the home’s pièce de résistance, and the dining room offers an unobstructed view of it.

As you might expect, the home offers an impressive list of resort-like amenities. There’s an aquatic center that has a two-story waterslide for swimmers of all ages. There’s also a 16-foot diving pool, a children’s pool and a changing room complete with shower and sauna. Golfers, meanwhile, won’t have to travel far to practice their swing; there’s find a nine-tee course on the property.

The home will cross the block at Sotheby’s Concierge Auction from August 11 to 15. Bidding will start at $9.95 million with a $6 million reserve.

