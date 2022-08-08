Vegas Golden Knights sign forward Nicolas Roy to 5-year, $15M deal

The Vegas Golden Knights signed restricted free agent Nicolas Roy to a five-year deal worth $15 million on Monday.

Roy, 25, is coming off a career season. He posted career highs in points (39), goals (15) and assists (24). He played in 78 games, recording a career-best +12 plus/minus. He also had three game-winning goals.

Roy has 64 career points (26 goals, 38 assists) in 156 games with the Carolina Hurricanes and (2017-19) and Knights. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by Carolina.

Vegas acquired the forward in a trade with the Hurricanes in June 2019.

