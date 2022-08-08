ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6th Committee is using forensics to retrieve deleted texts

By Mark Menard
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

Despite some of the material subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee having been unlawfully destroyed, particularly text messages sent and received by former President Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail, there may yet be a path for the committee to see what some perhaps do not want them to see.

The committee will be utilizing forensics measures to retrieve the deleted text messages if at all possible.

“Every time a text is sent, there’s the sender and the person who receives the text. So we’re going to track this down, use forensics, we’re going to be going to the telecoms to see if they can recover this material and the like,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California told CNN.

The initial subpoena of the Secret Service’s text messages from January 6, 2021, reportedly yielded exactly one text sent over by the agency.
At that time, Lofgren told MSNBC, “Obviously, this doesn't look good...
Coincidences can happen but we really need to get to the bottom of this and get a lot more information than we have currently.”

The committee’s forensic search comes after the Secret Service reportedly told the committee that their own forensic search yielded none of the texts in question. The texts were deleted, according to the Secret Service, during an agency-wide phone reset that occurred 11 days after they were ordered to preserve all communications from January 6.

The January 6th Committee also expects to have another trove of information thanks to a slip-up in the defamation trial against Infowars host Alex Jones.

“By the way, we don’t know what is in it, but we fully expect to get all the text messages sent by Mr. [Alex] Jones, who just lost his defamation case. You know, we’re going to find out, get to the bottom of this and let the American people know what we found out,” Lofgren said.

