Nicky Hilton reveals why her husband wishes to keep their baby boy’s name private

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has opened up about the real reason why she has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy, who was born in July.

The 38-year-old heiress announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild on Instagram on 5 July. While Hilton has previously shared pictures of the bundle of joy to Instagram, the mother of three has decided to hold off on announcing their son’s name for the time being.

“My husband is very private,” Hilton recently told E! News . “This world is very foreign to him.”

The couple – who have been married since 2015 – are also parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, six, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, four. When it comes to being a new mother of three, Hilton revealed that she still struggles to get some shut-eye. “I used to be able to sneak a nap in,” she told the outlet. “But now that’s impossible.”

Although they currently have their hands tied as a family of five, Hilton revealed that they aren’t closing the door on expanding their family in the future. “You know, never say never,” she said. “But we’re very happy right now.”

Nicky Hilton – the younger sister to social media star Paris Hilton – announced the birth of her third child with a touching Instagram post featuring her husband. The fashion designer and entrepreneur captioned the black-and-white image, “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten”. However, the couple did not share any details on their son’s birth date or name.

Weeks after his arrival, Hilton shared a first glimpse of their baby boy to Instagram on 21 July. The new mother snapped the selfie while lounging on a shady hammock, with her son’s face away from the camera. “Baby bliss,” she captioned the picture.

Although Nicky’s big sister Paris has yet to have children of her own, the OG influencer and her husband Carter Reum also have big baby plans ahead. Paris, who tied the knot with Reum in November 2021, revealed in January of that year that she began looking into IVF because it was “the only way” she could ensure that she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl”.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, the Paris In Love star said she’s already completed the egg retrieval process. “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” she recalled. “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life.”

In April 2022, the socialite spoke about her plans to have not just one set of twins, but two. “We’ve been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating,” Hilton explained during an episode of The Bellas Podcast with Nikki and Brie Bella.

“We’d love to have twins. I think that’d be amazing,” she added. “We want three or four. I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

However, the businesswoman and DJ doesn’t plan on putting her entire career on hold to become a parent. “You can be a mom and you can still do everything,” she said during the podcast. “I’m, obviously, not going to travel like I used to. Before I was with Carter, I was on a plane for over 250 days out of the year for the past two decades, so it’s been a lot of traveling.”

But when it comes to living the newlywed life, Paris feels like she’s found the “perfect match” with her husband Reum. “I love being married,” the television personality said. “I just feel like I’ve finally found my perfect match, and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home, and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.”