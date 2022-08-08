ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

kscj.com

NEW SIOUX CITY TEACHERS PREPARE FOR FALL CLASSES

AROUND 110 NEW TEACHERS FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEGAN THEIR ORIENTATION MONDAY. JEN GOMEZ, THE DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES, SAYS IT WAS THE FIRST OF A WEEK LONG GROUP OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SESSIONS TO PREPARE NEW TEACHERS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR:. TEACHERS10 OC……..NEXT TWO...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Bus gets stuck near Norfolk Middle School on first day of classes

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Traffic in an already congested construction area was further hampered when a bus got stuck Thursday morning. It happened at the corner of Riverside Blvd. and Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. The bus appeared to have run off the road and become stuck in a construction zone. The...
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS

IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.

(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
News Channel Nebraska

Citizens of Norfolk see change in traffic flow

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Citizens of Norfolk will be seeing a change in traffic flow on Thursday. Officials said the traffic on Benjamin Ave. will be shifted to the south side just east of the Norfolk YMCA exit. Traffic will be routed back to the north side with one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone.
NORFOLK, NE
Vermillion Plain Talk

Clay County Experiences COVID Deaths Two Weeks In A Row

South Dakota reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Clay County reported a COVID-related fatality for the second straight week. Its pandemic total rose to 24.
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man wins $20,000 lottery prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City resident Kelvin Windle is $20,000 richer after winning the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Four Corners Crossword” scratch game. Windle purchased his winning ticket at the Hamilton Hy-Vee in Sioux City. Four Corners Crossword is a $2 scratch...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kynt1450.com

Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota

Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
VERMILLION, SD

