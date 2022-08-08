ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment

By Julia Saqui
 3 days ago

Watch that iconic makeover moment that captured the hearts of a generation and shot Olivia Newton-John to fame for her role as Sandy in Grease .

The actress and activist passed away on Monday (8 August) at her home in Southern California, aged 73. Newton-John had been vocal about her journey with cancer for over 30 years.

Her career skyrocketed in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical.

