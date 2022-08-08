The MBTA said Wednesday its working "around-the-clock" ahead of the major service disruptions that are set to ensue during the upcoming Orange and Green Line diversions. The Orange Line will be shut down and replaced by shuttles starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, and it's not scheduled to resume service until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, temporary shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between the Government Center and Union Square stations in both directions starting Monday, Aug. 22 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 18.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO