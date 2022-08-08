Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
NECN
Somerville Braces for Impact From Orange, Green Line Extension Shutdowns
Those who live and work in Somerville, Massachusetts, are bracing for impact as they get ready to deal with two separate shutdowns on the MBTA. Both the Orange Line and the new Green Line extension are closing around the same time, and city officials said they have hardly any time to prepare.
NECN
New Details: MBTA Says It's Working ‘Around the Clock' Ahead of Orange, Green Line Diversions
The MBTA said Wednesday its working "around-the-clock" ahead of the major service disruptions that are set to ensue during the upcoming Orange and Green Line diversions. The Orange Line will be shut down and replaced by shuttles starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, and it's not scheduled to resume service until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, temporary shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between the Government Center and Union Square stations in both directions starting Monday, Aug. 22 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 18.
NECN
Boston Public Schools Say They're on Track to Meet State Mandates
After scathing reports from state education leaders, Boston Public Schools say they are on track to meet improvement mandates for the coming school year. The city and school district reached an agreement with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on a plan back in June to avoid a state of receivership. Changes to special education services, student transportation and school safety are in the works for Boston schools.
NECN
Sewer Emergency in Provincetown: New Water Restrictions, Restaurants Shut Down
NECN
Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.
Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
NECN
Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester
A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
NECN
Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency, Shutting Down Some Restaurants Up to 2 Days
NECN
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
NECN
NH Governor, AG Stand by Reactions to Motorcycle Crash Verdict
Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
NECN
Crane Topples Onto Building at Winchester Construction Site
A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building that is under construction, fire officials said. The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Structural engineers and the...
NECN
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
NECN
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
NECN
‘Harmony Montgomery Was Murdered,' NH Attorney General Says, in Major Update
NECN
Three People Hurt in Stabbing at Braintree Hotel: Police
Three people were hurt in a stabbing overnight at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, according to police. Braintree police responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Residence Inn on Forbes Road for a report of multiple stabbing victims, a news release from the department said. Officers say they found...
NECN
NECN
Timeline: A Look at the Desperate Search to Find Harmony Montgomery
The case of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who has been missing for over two years and is now believed to have been killed in 2019, has been closely followed by people throughout New England. Complete strangers, even, have become so invested in finding the little girl that they volunteer for intense searches in wooded areas in Manchester.
NECN
Alabama Man Arrested in Woman's 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man from Alabama on murder and rape charges in the death of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad, and Fike was indicted in 2019.
NECN
Search for Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Is Now a Homicide Investigation, Officials Say
Investigators believe long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was killed and are treating her death as a homicide, authorities said Thursday. The update came after months of investigation, which "led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said.
NECN
Peabody Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Breaking Into Lynn Home
Massachusetts prosecutors say a police officer from Peabody was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a home in neighboring Lynn. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department, had been arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime, "placing a person in fear."
NECN
Final Supermoon of the Year Could Cause Flooding
The full Sturgeon Moon is officially full on Thursday at 9:35 p.m. over Boston. The moon rise times will be: tonight at 7:30, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and Friday at 8:44 p.m. Unfortunately there will be a lot of clouds around the next few nights and fog that may obstruct our view.
