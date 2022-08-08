Read full article on original website
Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima
It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
Grandview Parade Photos: Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo Weekend Fun
This is one event the entire Yakima Valley looks forward to each year. The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview at the Country Fair Park. It has it all - exciting rodeo action, live country music, a beer garden, exhibits, great food, and fun!. Grandview Parade on Thursday, August...
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
Improve a Dogs Life Today! Walk for the Yakima Humane Society!
The weather is right in that sweet spot where the days are still long and the evenings are nice and warm, perfect for dog walking! Did you know you can walk dogs at the Yakima Humane Society?. It's the Perfect Fresh Air Activity. They say 30 minutes of exercise is...
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
FOX 11 and 41
Teachers and school budgets stretched as the Yakima School District provides school supplies to all students for the second year
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District (YSD) is giving school supplies to all 16,000 students again this year so families don’t have that burden. That decision is now weighing more on teachers and school budgets, said Adams Elementary School assistant principal, Jose Contreras. “We’re wanting to partner...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Badger Mountain Elementary School
The Richland School District will complete construction of Badger Mountain Elementary School, a 65,000-square-foot building with 28 general education classrooms and three for special education services, in time for the first day of school on Aug. 30. The $26.8 million new school also has a library, music and art rooms,...
‘It’s a way of healing’: Bikers deliver memorial ribbon for fallen Naches firefighter’s family
NACHES, Wash. — Naches volunteer firefighter Blake Nelson was just 35 years old when he died of complications due to COVID-19 last fall, but made an immeasurable impact on his family, friends and his community. Nelson is remembered by his fellow firefighters as a man who put others before...
nbcrightnow.com
"Just looking at him shows you the problems veterans have with Agent Orange," said one Vietnam War veteran to another
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Pat Koler and Terry Anderson survived the deadly Agent Orange chemical used during the Vietnam War starting in 1961. They both fought and lived together in Vietnam for one year. Koler suffered physical and mental long-term effects because of Agent Orange since 2003. He survived cancer and...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Davis High Students Used 10 Funny Things Other Than a Backpack
It's Back-to-School time in the Yakima School District and many high school students are excited to get back to seeing their friends and learning new stuff. They also look forward to getting new school clothes, shoes, and accessories to add some razzle dazzle to their outfits and they also get new backpacks.
Country Stars ‘Lonestar’ Comes to Legends Casino in Toppenish, WA
The country music entertainment continues this summer. Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish is the place. Lonestar Comes to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, WA. Country music superstar hit-makers Lonestar comes to the Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, Thursday, August 18th. Tickets are available HERE....
Yakima Herald Republic
The Kemper burger and its famous red relish still delight the faithful in Yakima
Sight, smell and taste can trigger memories and connect us to the past. The sight, smell and taste of a Kemper burger, for instance. The Kemper burger originated in May 1954 at Kemper’s Drive-In at 306 S. First St. It became a Yakima fast-food staple. “The Kemper burger was...
The Vantage Highway & Cow Canyon wildfires are almost completely contained
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two major wildfires burning in the region connecting Yakima and Kittitas counties, filled with lush natural land ripe for combustion, are settling down as the hardworking firefighters across central and eastern Washington finalize containment at both sides. The Vantage Highway Fire, which was first reported around...
Do You Need Your Car Washed? Back-to-School Fundraising Today!
The Latino Community Fund of Washington State is hosting a carwash today, Tuesday August 9th between 12 pm - 7 pm to raise funds for their upcoming Backpack and Barbers Event August 28th, 2022! Wash off the weekend warrior from your car and make a difference at the same time, right here in the Yakima Valley!
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
FOX 11 and 41
The state’s dept. of fish and wildlife is pending a multimillion-dollar budget to further protect wildlife and get more people outdoors in Yakima County
SELAH, Wash. — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a multimillion-dollar budget Friday. The budget includes a thousand-acre property and a 17-acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County. The goal is to protect and help save declining numbers of wildlife and get more people...
