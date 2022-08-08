ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima

It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
YAKIMA, WA
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
Badger Mountain Elementary School

The Richland School District will complete construction of Badger Mountain Elementary School, a 65,000-square-foot building with 28 general education classrooms and three for special education services, in time for the first day of school on Aug. 30. The $26.8 million new school also has a library, music and art rooms,...
RICHLAND, WA
Davis High Students Used 10 Funny Things Other Than a Backpack

It's Back-to-School time in the Yakima School District and many high school students are excited to get back to seeing their friends and learning new stuff. They also look forward to getting new school clothes, shoes, and accessories to add some razzle dazzle to their outfits and they also get new backpacks.
YAKIMA, WA
Do You Need Your Car Washed? Back-to-School Fundraising Today!

The Latino Community Fund of Washington State is hosting a carwash today, Tuesday August 9th between 12 pm - 7 pm to raise funds for their upcoming Backpack and Barbers Event August 28th, 2022! Wash off the weekend warrior from your car and make a difference at the same time, right here in the Yakima Valley!
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The state's dept. of fish and wildlife is pending a multimillion-dollar budget to further protect wildlife and get more people outdoors in Yakima County

SELAH, Wash. — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a multimillion-dollar budget Friday. The budget includes a thousand-acre property and a 17-acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County. The goal is to protect and help save declining numbers of wildlife and get more people...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima, WA
